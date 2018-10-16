Eunice's death on The Housekeepers has Twitter shooketh

Fans of Mzansi Magic's new drama series The Housekeepers were quarter to collapsing in shock on Monday after one of the key characters, Eunice, was killed shortly after making love to the boss.

Eunice has been making enemies on the show and getting blood boiling with her antics. She even blackmailed her boss and thought she was going to get away with it.

Little did she know that her ticket was up and she was gonna get killed when she least expected it.

The streets were defeated at her death and had just the right memes for the situation.