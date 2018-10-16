TshisaLIVE

Eunice's death on The Housekeepers has Twitter shooketh

16 October 2018 - 10:07 By Kyle Zeeman
Matshepo Maleme plays the role of Eunice on 'The Housekeepers'.
Matshepo Maleme plays the role of Eunice on 'The Housekeepers'.
Image: Instagram/ Matshepo Maleme

Fans of Mzansi Magic's new drama series The Housekeepers were quarter to collapsing in shock on Monday after one of the key characters, Eunice, was killed shortly after making love to the boss.

Eunice has been making enemies on the show and getting blood boiling with her antics. She even blackmailed her boss and thought she was going to get away with it.

Little did she know that her ticket was up and she was gonna get killed when she least expected it. 

The streets were defeated at her death and had just the right memes for the situation.

After the death of another character last week, fans could hardly deal and the bets are already on for who may be next.

Some suggested that it should be Zikhona Sodlaka's character Boniswa Mzobe. 

The streets were also happy to see the TV return of Mike Mvelase, and also couldn't help but refer to him as his famous Generations character Khapela.

WATCH | Housekeepers show exactly what can go wrong at home

Forget state capture, this is the real drama.
