Eunice's death on The Housekeepers has Twitter shooketh
Fans of Mzansi Magic's new drama series The Housekeepers were quarter to collapsing in shock on Monday after one of the key characters, Eunice, was killed shortly after making love to the boss.
Eunice has been making enemies on the show and getting blood boiling with her antics. She even blackmailed her boss and thought she was going to get away with it.
Little did she know that her ticket was up and she was gonna get killed when she least expected it.
The streets were defeated at her death and had just the right memes for the situation.
#HousekeepersMzansi. Eunice is on another level of evil,🙆🙆 girl slow down lol it's only the second episode 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BkYIl9lgwS— hajira (@hajj_mar) October 15, 2018
#HousekeepersMzansi— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) October 15, 2018
Eunice wanted D for da Road, now she's Dead!!?😯😐 pic.twitter.com/VgnaKZj0DN
Eunice and Peter??? It can't be!!!! #HousekeepersMzansi #Housekeepers pic.twitter.com/7Kx0h1qthV— Bongile August (@OfficialBongile) October 15, 2018
#HousekeepersMzansi Eunice died just like that ... 😥 pic.twitter.com/H4XtC3SfBe— Sistaz (@sistazzy) October 15, 2018
#HouseKeepersMzansi Eunice deserved it.. pic.twitter.com/Q1hBHTN2hj— Broke Mansa Musa (@AthiBakana21) October 15, 2018
After the death of another character last week, fans could hardly deal and the bets are already on for who may be next.
Some suggested that it should be Zikhona Sodlaka's character Boniswa Mzobe.
#HousekeepersMzansi this lady has PHD in boSatan ,always pic.twitter.com/hUDhoOb5Mk— TeeBeeGee👊 (@khani_hlahla) October 15, 2018
The streets were also happy to see the TV return of Mike Mvelase, and also couldn't help but refer to him as his famous Generations character Khapela.
Khaphela went back to his Old job 😔😔😔😢#HousekeepersMzansi pic.twitter.com/WhFTjWeJjo— Dankie_Vyf (@ChegoPhillip) October 15, 2018
#HousekeepersMzansi Aye, it's Bab' Khaphela pic.twitter.com/pgegfNEvgO— Broke Mansa Musa (@AthiBakana21) October 15, 2018