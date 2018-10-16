TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Kamini is messing with Kagiso but he's Ray Charles to err'thang!

16 October 2018 - 09:43 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Queen's Kagiso is so in love he can't see that something is fishy with Kamina.
The Queen's Kagiso is so in love he can't see that something is fishy with Kamina.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

There are currently no viewers as suspicious as fans of The Queen. And with good reason because, as it turns out, everyone is always looking to screw the Khozas over. This time betrayal came in the form of a sexy French woman.

Kamina or Khalamina as Malume Brutus calls her, was recently rescued. But was she really? Or was it all just a trap for Kagiso?

It has become impossible for viewers to believe that anybody who is not a Khoza by blood has good intentions. So far, everyone that has come along has stolen the hearts of Mzansi only to later break their hearts when they betray Harriet and her family.

Kamina seems like she will be the worst betrayal viewers have ever seen. Like above the betrayal one Judas did to Jesus.

After initial doubts about Kamina's intentions, the Khozas are beginning to be overly relaxed around her. All tweeps could say was; "The Khozas are screwed... all over again!"

Phila Madlingozi says the 'sex sells' notion has ruined Mzansi

Dude says the industry is a mess because of the scourge.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lumko Johnson guns for international deal with series loosely based on his life

The star has got the attention of Netflix and says it will be on the platform "soon".
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Tino Chinyani: I don’t recommend anyone in a relationship coming into the industry

Dude dishes the deets on the temptations of the industry.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Macks Papo: I would never let my daughter date a blesser like Marothi

He said he would kill to protect his daughter.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Unathi helps make a difference to young fan's life TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Blacklez on co-parenting with Dineo Ranaka TshisaLIVE
  3. Former president Jacob Zuma's fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco is now a radio DJ TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Serge the blesser a VIP guest at Amber Rose's slut walk TshisaLIVE
  5. Sjoe! Kay Sibiya introduces his gal to Mzansi with loved-up snap TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X