IN MEMES | Kamini is messing with Kagiso but he's Ray Charles to err'thang!

There are currently no viewers as suspicious as fans of The Queen. And with good reason because, as it turns out, everyone is always looking to screw the Khozas over. This time betrayal came in the form of a sexy French woman.

Kamina or Khalamina as Malume Brutus calls her, was recently rescued. But was she really? Or was it all just a trap for Kagiso?

It has become impossible for viewers to believe that anybody who is not a Khoza by blood has good intentions. So far, everyone that has come along has stolen the hearts of Mzansi only to later break their hearts when they betray Harriet and her family.

Kamina seems like she will be the worst betrayal viewers have ever seen. Like above the betrayal one Judas did to Jesus.

After initial doubts about Kamina's intentions, the Khozas are beginning to be overly relaxed around her. All tweeps could say was; "The Khozas are screwed... all over again!"