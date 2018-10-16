IN MEMES | Kamini is messing with Kagiso but he's Ray Charles to err'thang!
There are currently no viewers as suspicious as fans of The Queen. And with good reason because, as it turns out, everyone is always looking to screw the Khozas over. This time betrayal came in the form of a sexy French woman.
Kamina or Khalamina as Malume Brutus calls her, was recently rescued. But was she really? Or was it all just a trap for Kagiso?
It has become impossible for viewers to believe that anybody who is not a Khoza by blood has good intentions. So far, everyone that has come along has stolen the hearts of Mzansi only to later break their hearts when they betray Harriet and her family.
Kamina seems like she will be the worst betrayal viewers have ever seen. Like above the betrayal one Judas did to Jesus.
After initial doubts about Kamina's intentions, the Khozas are beginning to be overly relaxed around her. All tweeps could say was; "The Khozas are screwed... all over again!"
Ya Kamina made us fall in love with her and she betrayed us. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Wk60JyspWX— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) October 15, 2018
Kagiso is perfect in every way but his heart will be the death of him #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/X9W88EGpCU— MADIKIZELA✊🏾🖤 (@ramichuene) October 15, 2018
I'm going to kill Kalamina bathong...not with Kagiso tu! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jWB1tlN5pL— PNWarrior (@PNMaster_) October 15, 2018
Another Delilah #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/n6zMfG2Qfm— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) October 15, 2018
What if lo Kalamina lo is actually working with Trevor and they plotting something against the Khozas? Smells of Diamond this #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/TygrUmjzeE— I Am McThaby (@bouyzy) October 15, 2018
Not even 5 episodes of Trevor and he is already on step number "Babe"#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/V1M5zwZFY0— Pro Choice. 💕 (@u_Sinakhokonke) October 15, 2018
Babe? Already? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/QN869iRjAa— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) October 15, 2018
What if Trevor is working with Kamina... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/aqka9sE6Ex— Lufuno in versace ❤❤Becash Magodi (@Lufuno4u) October 15, 2018
Kamina keeps betraying us. 😢#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BjeW2TjTEY— Shka ♥ 💖🔥 (@Boboshkalicious) October 15, 2018
So Diamond sent Kamina #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9ZbfToza54— 🌺Phumz Madonsela🌺 (@PhumzMadonsela) October 15, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— The Most Underrated Creative (@XSDon) October 15, 2018
I wanna know what Kamina is up to. pic.twitter.com/LjEQ1eTLZr
Mom's guts are always right.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eHbbtwMU6G— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) October 15, 2018