IN MEMES | Marothi should be dubbed drama king of the year!

Rachel's love potion has been showing him flames and he's been spitting the fire everywhere he goes.

16 October 2018 - 09:42 By Chrizelda Kekana
Image: YouTube/Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam's Marothi has been enjoying having two beautiful young women fight for his affection but if Monday's episode of the daily soapie is anything to go by, the heat is becoming too much for the old man.

Marothi, who has been seeing Botshelo and leading on his ex-girlfriend Rachel, is now going through the most as life begins to catch up with him. He was going through the after effects of an apparent "food/drink poison" and doesn't even know how or when he got it.

Meanwhile, everyone knows that Rachel has been contacting the muti man for a love potion, but Marothi thinks Koko Mantsha is trying to bewitch him.

When he stormed into Katlego's restaurant demanding that they be arrested for poisoning him, he gave an impressive performance. He was so dramatic Twitter was convinced that he should have been nominated for the Drama King of the year award.

With that stellar and dramatic performance he gave, he would have won hands down!

They had the memes for him too.

