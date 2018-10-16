IN MEMES | Marothi should be dubbed drama king of the year!
Rachel's love potion has been showing him flames and he's been spitting the fire everywhere he goes.
Skeem Saam's Marothi has been enjoying having two beautiful young women fight for his affection but if Monday's episode of the daily soapie is anything to go by, the heat is becoming too much for the old man.
Marothi, who has been seeing Botshelo and leading on his ex-girlfriend Rachel, is now going through the most as life begins to catch up with him. He was going through the after effects of an apparent "food/drink poison" and doesn't even know how or when he got it.
Meanwhile, everyone knows that Rachel has been contacting the muti man for a love potion, but Marothi thinks Koko Mantsha is trying to bewitch him.
When he stormed into Katlego's restaurant demanding that they be arrested for poisoning him, he gave an impressive performance. He was so dramatic Twitter was convinced that he should have been nominated for the Drama King of the year award.
With that stellar and dramatic performance he gave, he would have won hands down!
They had the memes for him too.
#SkeemSaam you gotta respect Marothi .soooo dramatic pic.twitter.com/Mr4p2b7Yja— #kgarebeyamopedi 😘 (@Ma_koena) October 15, 2018
Marothi a re Moratixooo 😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/A8mPmRnkKN— Tebogo Mabitsela (@linahmabit) October 15, 2018
Lmao Marothi ke setlaela wa tseba 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I am so dead #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/5UUMQPmLwX— 🌻🌸 #TeamYanga🌸🌻 (@Sentlhane) October 15, 2018
Marothi o palletse le makeup 😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/MkhUhl58N7— Simply $€££0™ (@selloAP) October 15, 2018
#SkeemSaam 😂😂😂😂😂😂💔 Marothi pic.twitter.com/eLGGUCe6xN— @Yang_Lloyd: The Return (@ekomak_) October 15, 2018
I just saw a meme when Marothi was trying to sit down.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/XKp1MeO4l1— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) October 15, 2018
Marothi is suffering from divorce syndrome.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/MiZtkdAaFS— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) October 15, 2018
The way these other patrons are so calm during Marothi's drama is very disturbing #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/w91yxIWMj2— Siya Mthimkhulu Genu (@GenuSiya) October 15, 2018