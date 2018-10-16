Karabo Mogane talks about brotherhood with Musa & Donald

While there have been many successful collaborations between male artists in SA, former Idols SA winners Karabo Mogane and Musa Sukwene, together with Donald have teamed up to take bromance in the music industry to another level!

Chatting to TshisaLIVE Karabo, who is one third of the trio said he was grateful to be part of a brotherhood that is organic and was fueled by love for music.

"It's all about brotherhood, we thought that we need to just take what we have and go to the people. We are different but each one brings something different to the group. We sing differently and have different tones and approach to music. We are passionate about music and that is what has given birth to this brotherhood and music is our glue. We also learn so much about each other daily, like brothers but the one thing we know for a fact is that we love music."

Karabo said the Gentlemen's Tour might also give birth to a couple of collaborations between the three musicians and more music.

"What I have learnt about being with Musa and working with him is that he's one focused person and he's super friendly. He also speaks a lot and I've learnt and continue to learn from him he's like an older brother. With Donald he's one of the most passionate musicians, whose sole focus is getting things done. He's really cool and his passion stands out."

Karabo, who has spoken out before about the importance of mentorship in the music industry said he greatly appreciated the opportunities of learning from people whose success has also inspired him.

Speaking to Trending SA's Pabi Moloi and Kuli Roberts the trio explained they just came together naturally but loved the fact that they were running themselves.

"The great thing about this tour is that we are the business. We don't have a promoter putting us together so we got a stake in the business. KMD is actually a business," Donald said on the SABC 3 show.

While the joint project is only a dream for now, there's no denying the trio sound heavenly together.

Watch the interview full interview here: