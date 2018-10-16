Musician helps wheelchair-bound Sam Meyiwa & family with groceries

Maskandi star Ndlovukazi has played the Good Samaritan to the destitute parents of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Senzo Meyiwa, reported Sowetan.

Born Thandolwenkosi Mbatha, Ndlovukazi donated groceries to the Meyiwas, who have fallen on hard times since Meyiwa's father, Sam suffered a stroke.

Meyiwa Senior is now wheelchair-bound and speech impaired after suffering a stroke in August. Ndlovukazi brought tears to his eyes when she delivered groceries worth R6000.

She was welcomed in the area by fans, members of the ANC, ward councillor Thandiwe Zuma and the Umlazi, Durban, community at large.

