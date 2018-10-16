TshisaLIVE

Serena Williams opens up about motherhood insecurities

16 October 2018 - 11:53 By Jessica Levitt
Serena Williams has spoken about being insecure as a mother.
Serena Williams has spoken about being insecure as a mother.
Image: Serena Williams Facebook

Tennis star Serena Williams has opened up about the struggles she faces as a mom at a women's conference in the US.

She was speaking at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women and said that she always feels like she is not good enough with it comes to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

She said that she hoped her daughter would grow up in an environment where women supported each other.

Serena has shown what many fans believe is a "softer" side of herself since becoming a mom, often posting pictures of her little one and describing in Instagram live videos how tired she is.

Most read

  1. Unathi helps make a difference to young fan's life TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Blacklez on co-parenting with Dineo Ranaka TshisaLIVE
  3. Former president Jacob Zuma's fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco is now a radio DJ TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Serge the blesser a VIP guest at Amber Rose's slut walk TshisaLIVE
  5. Sjoe! Kay Sibiya introduces his gal to Mzansi with loved-up snap TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X