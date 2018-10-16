Serena Williams opens up about motherhood insecurities
Tennis star Serena Williams has opened up about the struggles she faces as a mom at a women's conference in the US.
She was speaking at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women and said that she always feels like she is not good enough with it comes to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
She said that she hoped her daughter would grow up in an environment where women supported each other.
Serena has shown what many fans believe is a "softer" side of herself since becoming a mom, often posting pictures of her little one and describing in Instagram live videos how tired she is.
Staying at the @newyorkpalace has been so relaxing. When @olympiaohanian and I were watching jw videos after a long day #thismama passed out. Olympia was clearly not happy but I could not have been more comfortable anywhere else. Thanks so much @newyorkpalace for having me. It’s always a pleasure.