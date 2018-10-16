TshisaLIVE

'Stop trying to change women' - K Naomi steps in on weave fight

16 October 2018 - 10:31 By Kyle Zeeman
K Naomi was dragged for apparently encouraging women to always wear weaves and make-up.
Image: Instagram/ K Naomi

TV personality K Naomi has responded to claims she is pushing for women to forget their roots and take on western ideas of beauty by always sporting a weave and make-up, sparking a huge debate on social media.

The star was dragged for recently posting a picture of herself without make-up and a weave, saying it was "nice to take a break sometimes".

One critic shot straight at her, suggesting that the star was encouraging the African child to aspire to be European. She asked that K Naomi use her position as an influencer to push people to be happy with their natural beauty.

"But why do you still encourage our African sister who look up to you as role models, to wear those things when they don't need them. I mean, that is why we are losing ours African selves. Please, as a role model who is so beautiful, inspire our sister to love themselves. Not be European," the critic said.

K Naomi hit back by telling the follower that she was not going to be policing anyone or tell them how to live.

"I don’t tell people how to live their life. I’m here to inspire women to be their best selves with or without makeup or hair extensions. You’re living your own life but I’m confused at how you’d want someone to live theirs conforming to society or what you think is right/wrong."

She said that some women were a type and that they should be allowed to flourish and get their man.

"It’s not hard, if men like women with natural hair and no make-up, those women exist. Go find them. The ladies who like makeup and hair extensions will find their partners who except them with those attributes. Stop trying to change women who clearly don’t fit your criteria."

She ended her lecture on the topic by telling the critic that people are free to live their lives however they felt.

"Allow women to be and do what they want. It’s their lives after all. Live yours"

TshisaLIVE
