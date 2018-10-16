Twitter split over man deciding to 'propose' in Joburg club
The internet was a mess this week after a video of a couple apparently getting engaged in a Johannesburg club went viral.
Footage of the alleged proposal was shared on Twitter and showed the couple embracing before malume gets down on one knee and looks her in the eye.
Excited screams erupt at the sight and a few seconds later sis is grinding on him.
The pair are all smiles throughout the incident.
Guys, somebody just proposed inside @Onyx_Sandton 😭😭 who said you can’t find love at #SINdays pic.twitter.com/9cjCRExm6S— CH4MA In Versace.. 🦍 (@Chama_Is_Shama) October 14, 2018
Although it is not clear if the guy was for real when he got down on one knee, the Twitter streets were busier than Bree Street in response to the video.
Tweeps were split over whether it was a good idea to get engaged in a club or if the pair had just had a few too many.
@Q_Kanya and @MaWenzilz, @Ngi_nguSamu a Man’s with a wedding band already on, got Engaged to a lady in Onyx... do y’all understand why I fear that Club 😩🤷🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/gjPJBFshk2— Papizo👅 (@iam_Lemza) October 15, 2018
Can someone give me the directions to Onyx nkare it’s lit there 😂🙆🏽♀️also Coz I wanna get engaged as well https://t.co/jlGvxN8F65— weird drugs 🍍 (@RakgadiKoolKat) October 15, 2018
Alcohol isn’t child’s play!— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 15, 2018
Ereng ring mo ngwaneng? pic.twitter.com/ypJJDrHmAf
Maybe the guys ring ke stop nonsense fela pic.twitter.com/WOQBmfBrBv— 👑Nkosazana❤ (@MISS_NKULEE) October 15, 2018
Now i must tell my mother I’m engaged and you popped the question at the CLUB!? Ha.ana guys!!— SpuraMaluda (@StheBee) October 15, 2018
21st Century relationships. This looks so honest. Like no frills and sh!t. “I love you just as you are. “🎉 congratulations to this couple May they live out loud through out there relationship.— BoNolo Laukita Moloi (@NoloMoloi) October 15, 2018
Proposing in the club really makes sense? You say vosho after she says yes 🤷🏾♂️— umsuzo 💨 (@unclevuzi) October 14, 2018
That Onyx proposal is nothing. Shout out to the couple that got engaged at the McDonald's drive through after the Chris Brown concert.— Deliciously Thicke (@KgosiLesedi) October 14, 2018