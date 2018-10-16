WATCH | Tol Ass Mo & Carpo are at it again with hilarious swimming moves
For your own safety, take what Carpo and Tol Ass Mo are demonstrating as alternative methods of doing anything BUT swimming.
Last week, most of Mzansi was left in stitches thanks to the "swimming tutorial" shenanigangs of Carpo and his friend Tol Ass Mo and it looks like it only got funnier from that point.
If anything, these should be dubbed "swimming moves to avoid" if you want to keep your life and live to see Cassper Nyovest fill up Moses Mabhida. But in the same breath, you have to watch them because they could be handy for a number of things. Plus they are funny AF!
If you know your history, then you know that Tol Ass Mo and Carpo have been a hilarious but troublesome duo since the days of Hype Gang.
We've taken the time to break down what you must rather do with these moves instead of using them at the beach or in the pool. Approved swimming strokes include freestyle or front crawl stroke, butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke. Okay?
This might save you life so...
• Move one: The Rabbit Style
You can use this to play with the kids in the garden or even use the moves in a sack race.
• Move two: The Mufasa Style
This move can be used to teach your children animal sounds.
• Move three: The Mama Nthuse Wee Style
Now this is a very vital move. It can be used in Johannesburg CBD to duck and dive before running away when them thugs try to mug you or when you are about to catch feelings.
• Move four: The Skhothane Mlume Bobby Style
Well this is simple: during a jika majika dance circle this move will shut everything down and you will be crowned the king or queen of dance!