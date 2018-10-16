WATCH | Tol Ass Mo & Carpo are at it again with hilarious swimming moves

Last week, most of Mzansi was left in stitches thanks to the "swimming tutorial" shenanigangs of Carpo and his friend Tol Ass Mo and it looks like it only got funnier from that point.

If anything, these should be dubbed "swimming moves to avoid" if you want to keep your life and live to see Cassper Nyovest fill up Moses Mabhida. But in the same breath, you have to watch them because they could be handy for a number of things. Plus they are funny AF!

If you know your history, then you know that Tol Ass Mo and Carpo have been a hilarious but troublesome duo since the days of Hype Gang.