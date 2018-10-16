WATCH | Weaves gets snatched in heated argument on Rea Tsotella

When Lerato took to Moja Love's conflict resolution reality show, Rea Tsotella, the last thing she expected was to have her weave snatched... or do the snatching.

Y'all may remember Lerato from Uyang'thanda Na for her telling a dude that he couldn't afford her lifestyle.

Fast forward several months and she was on Rea Tsotella to confront Ntombi for stealing her man after she apparently caught them in bed together.

Yoh! It was a lot for the game as Ntombi admitted to making a mistake and Lerato went snatching her weaves like Hulk smashing his enemies.

Sis Ntombi is anything but slow and snatched edges just as fast.

Next thing fans knew there were wigs on the floor and a scuffle on stage.