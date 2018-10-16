WATCH | Weaves gets snatched in heated argument on Rea Tsotella
When Lerato took to Moja Love's conflict resolution reality show, Rea Tsotella, the last thing she expected was to have her weave snatched... or do the snatching.
Y'all may remember Lerato from Uyang'thanda Na for her telling a dude that he couldn't afford her lifestyle.
Fast forward several months and she was on Rea Tsotella to confront Ntombi for stealing her man after she apparently caught them in bed together.
Yoh! It was a lot for the game as Ntombi admitted to making a mistake and Lerato went snatching her weaves like Hulk smashing his enemies.
Sis Ntombi is anything but slow and snatched edges just as fast.
Next thing fans knew there were wigs on the floor and a scuffle on stage.
Tonight on #ReaTsotella— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) October 15, 2018
Weaves fly as Lerato confronts Ntombi for sleeping with her man. Caught red handed Ntombi cannot deny her situation. Twists and turns come out as blessers are also involved.
21:30 ch157 (@MojaLoveTv) 📺 pic.twitter.com/92dEA0xWOr
YHUUUUUUUUU I'M WHEEZING 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/wZ3RuR7i5h— tshia 🌸 (@Nombulelo__) October 15, 2018
Scripted!?🤔 Publicity Stunt!?🤔 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/DxEMXXMCAP— Mashaba 🇿🇦👊 (@mashaba_ml) October 15, 2018
As always, the studio audience gave the show life with their reactions and screams, especially when Lerato claimed Ntombi was jealous of her and when the scuffle kicked off.
these two instigators ey bathong— Enricoh Alfonzo🐺 (@Alfonzowords) October 15, 2018
"Fego Fego Fego"///😂🤣#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/rLEepMs7tT
Over on the Twitter streets, the trends list had the show and Lerato's name on it.
Timelines were also a mess with memes and posts about the episode.
Is this your favourite reality star eat pizza with Fork and Knife? 💀💀 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/IT0vfbjEIq— † (@_Thato_N) October 15, 2018
#ReaTsotella this is how you look 👀🤣🤣🤣 Kanti pic.twitter.com/JgUCY4nwTK— #IDontCare (@SizweSalt) October 15, 2018
And then this one??? Why was she crying?? #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/L1WNEI0sFu— Katlego (@Kat_let_g0) October 15, 2018
#ReaTsotella Monna kare hase kadi weave ketlao bone😂. pic.twitter.com/tCAoEdTY8s— Zach🇿🇦 (@_Kea104) October 15, 2018
"Same set of goals as mine" she says. Are those goals including Lerato's man?#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/FF2qAmrACt— Simon Lebaka (@SimonLebaka) October 15, 2018
Mzansi has never had a show as confrontational as this, haters will say it's photoshopped....#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/IHoA9axLVR— Simon Lebaka (@SimonLebaka) October 15, 2018
Yoh Guys Iss Bad...These Girls Are Fighting For Real Real #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/F7ITNk628T— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) October 15, 2018
Meanwhile the boyfriend they’re fighting for #ReaTsotella #mojaloveTv on 157 😂🙅♂️ pic.twitter.com/eQb1vFHSpG— Sihle Flawless (@FlawlessSihle) October 15, 2018