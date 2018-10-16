Zodwa's been warned not to get fat or else she'll lose her job

"So what if I've gained weight? I'm happy," said Zodwa after some fans felt the need to tell her that she has picked up some weight.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE the popular entertainer said she wasn't worried about petty comments about weight gain.

"I saw the comments on my Instagram. People were asking me if I want to lose my career by gaining weight. But fam, I am good. We are good. I am in a good space and at the rate that things are happening, it doesn't look like my luck will run out soon," she said.

Zodwa, who has been living her best life since she burst into the industry for her smooth vosho and her no underwear stunts, said the comments were probably fuelled by jealousy.

When asked if she thought she had gained weight Zodwa said she didn't think so, but even if she had, it wouldn't bother her enough to step into early retirement.

Zodwa said her body is her money maker and she would never sabotage herself. She added that if and when the apparent weight gain got "real" she had gym machines and all the necessary equipment at her house.

However, for Zodwa time is money, so until it is absolutely necessary for her to waste money obsessing on her weight she is just going to chill.

"I have never been thin, so even if I gained weight it wouldn't change a thing. People already know and have spoken about my cellulites and stuff. I won't hide my body because someone thinks I'm fat. Anyway maybe what they should say is I am old and I am maturing. But I know an African woman's body matures like wine so I am not worried about such."

