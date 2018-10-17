TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Is it too soon?' Twitter ain't sure about Kea & Trevor's love!

Is it too soon?

17 October 2018 - 09:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kea and Trevor seem to be falling for each other but Twitter thinks it's too soon.
Image: Twitter/The Queen

As The Queen viewers predicted Kea is falling for Trevor. This would be great if they haven't had to watch her heart being broken multiple times, which has left them feeling paranoid. 

Tweeps hoped that Trevor and Kea would take it slow... you know have a solid friendship that eventually (like after a really long time) grows into solid love. But no, Trevor is already calling Kea 'babe' and the pair are spending their days having picnics and being all cute all over the place.

Now as viewers who have had to put up with Kea's broken heart (and ribs), best believe nobody is in the mood to see Kea cry after she's kidnapped or Trevor runs off with Kamina or something.

Like we are HERE *insert fed up gesture here* with the suspense.

