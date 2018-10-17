IN MEMES | 'Is it too soon?' Twitter ain't sure about Kea & Trevor's love!
Is it too soon?
As The Queen viewers predicted Kea is falling for Trevor. This would be great if they haven't had to watch her heart being broken multiple times, which has left them feeling paranoid.
Tweeps hoped that Trevor and Kea would take it slow... you know have a solid friendship that eventually (like after a really long time) grows into solid love. But no, Trevor is already calling Kea 'babe' and the pair are spending their days having picnics and being all cute all over the place.
Now as viewers who have had to put up with Kea's broken heart (and ribs), best believe nobody is in the mood to see Kea cry after she's kidnapped or Trevor runs off with Kamina or something.
Like we are HERE *insert fed up gesture here* with the suspense.
When Shaka comes back from the hospital and finds Kagiso married. And at this rate Kea engaged #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NOFE8wXv25— Tariro (@TariroMat) October 16, 2018
This Trevor guy is going to kidnap Kea. I don't trust him. ...#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/p4keggizda— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) October 16, 2018
So Kea wants to go away with a stranger huh... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NCiu42bhnv— Olwethu💞 (@OlwethuMakopeni) October 16, 2018
What's the rush for kea 😋 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Ae5mCBkXWD— 🇸 🇰 (@RealTrazy_sk2) October 16, 2018
Kea n Trevor— Ngwekazi (@jenvuyo) October 16, 2018
Ncoooohhhh!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/vci5uHcCOp
#TheQueenMzansi Kea ke setseketseke neh? pic.twitter.com/lIlsCT5TyG— Lesiba (@Lesiba85405225) October 16, 2018
Babe? Trevor and Kea? Manini?! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/JJ6s6SAApN— Chief Negotiator (@Qii_Ndwandwe) October 16, 2018
Ish Kea le Trevor 😍😍😍 Ish the way kea deserves this 😱💖💖 #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/thSLzh8H7e— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) October 16, 2018
FALLING IN LOVE TOO SOON— Afro Brother 😏 (@JeraZW) October 16, 2018
I only missed one episode of #TheQueenMzansi
And I come back to hear Trevor calling Kea "baby"
Way too soon soldier boy! pic.twitter.com/nXs1nYmvAi
#TheQueenMzansi I feel like Trevor and Kamina_kawena are somehow working together in crook land pic.twitter.com/IBiqBPUdrB— Thapelo Jnr (@muchray) October 16, 2018
Trevor and Kamina #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/4ecUWJBX2J— 🌺Last Alphabet Zee🌺 (@zandilisous) October 16, 2018
No one can be trusted here, even Trevor is suspicious mxm😩😩Kea wa batho #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/5wQLwWWU9B— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) October 16, 2018
The queen and its stories I bet Trevor is Gon disappear like all of them ...Le Kamina it’s just a matter of time ...All these extras last A week or two then poof 🚮 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/GOBA5kV5tv— Kelebz ✨ (@kelebz04050868) October 16, 2018