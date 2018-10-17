IN MEMES | Please take notes, Zola 7 is the definition of #ThumaMina
Hope With Zola won Twitter over and tweeps think President Cyril Ramaphosa should take notes from him, especially with the petrol price issue
After watching the first episode of Hope With Zola, tweeps believe in Zola so much that they believe we may have been sleeping on the person Hugh Masekela sang about in his song Thuma Mina.
The show, which mirrors the concept of his first show Zola 7 from 2002, aims to help SA and particularly the youth reach their potential and uplift communities by tackling issues holding them back.
On Tuesday night the show featured Yolanda, who asked Zola to help her build a library for her community of Ikwezi in Umtata 12 years ago.
Now 12 years later the library is still standing strong and she asked Zola to come back and help her to equip the library further.
Tweeps watched in awe as Zola made his magic happen. It was also a super cool moment when the minister of Twitter Fikile Mbalula made a cameo appearance.
SA also had couple of things they felt like Zola should attend to like the petrol price because they feel the president is slacking on his #ThumaMina duties.
They had the memes.
@RealZola7 is Jesus kahle kahle, how could we be so blind? #HopeWithZola pic.twitter.com/M5zffWA7n6— Bongza ®🇿🇦 (@justbongza) October 16, 2018
Y’all said MojaLoveTV only brings messy shows, well here’s #HopeWithZola to uplift the community tonight on MojaLoveTV pic.twitter.com/ZcX73cdHAS— Mpumz (@MpumzNgwenya) October 16, 2018
#HopeWithZola@RealZola7 a legend! pic.twitter.com/G8ltnVe0vT— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 16, 2018
Cant wait for #hopewithzola to visit fuels stations,,the government and police department. Too much wrong that needs right pic.twitter.com/pc1Be85b2l— 🅿🈂0⃣0💲🅰 KaHlatshwayo T (@ka_hlatshwayo) October 16, 2018
Dear Zola— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) October 16, 2018
Can you please help us with the petrol prices and expensive data. Sithuma wena😭 #HopeWithZola pic.twitter.com/k5bfNW01Af
Yaz uZola also needs to attend to the Petrol issue... Sikhathele manje! 😫 #HopeWithZola pic.twitter.com/LlMcLKHhrQ— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) October 16, 2018
Your Fav Politician issa Reality Show Star darling...#HopeWithZola pic.twitter.com/kYTrKDOddt— Stivovo (@princedaman) October 16, 2018
Finally today is the day #HopeWithZola pic.twitter.com/lup2OnezIT— Bongza ®🇿🇦 (@justbongza) October 16, 2018
Its now official, Zola is a national treasure #HopeWithZola pic.twitter.com/2fZMtGVgFT— Tsonga Flames 🔥🔥🔥 (@choppa_matsimbi) October 16, 2018
Zola is a national treasure bafetu❤️ #HopeWithZola pic.twitter.com/rlAOlYQPZp— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) October 16, 2018
Guys...We Need To Protect Bhut' Bonginkosi At All Cost..This Guy Is A Living Legend #HopeWithZola pic.twitter.com/Qxz2EWcC1T— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) October 16, 2018