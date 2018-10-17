TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Please take notes, Zola 7 is the definition of #ThumaMina

Hope With Zola won Twitter over and tweeps think President Cyril Ramaphosa should take notes from him, especially with the petrol price issue

17 October 2018 - 10:48 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zola 7 real name Bonginkosi Dlamini made his TV return as a host of a show after 8 years.
Image: Instagram/RealZola7

After watching the first episode of Hope With Zola, tweeps believe in Zola so much that they believe we may have been sleeping on the person Hugh Masekela sang about in his song Thuma Mina.

The show, which mirrors the concept of his first show Zola 7 from 2002, aims to help SA and particularly the youth reach their potential and uplift communities by tackling issues holding them back.

On Tuesday night the show featured Yolanda, who asked Zola to help her build a library for her community of Ikwezi in Umtata 12 years ago.

Now 12 years later the library is still standing strong and she asked Zola to come back and help her to equip the library further.

Tweeps watched in awe as Zola made his magic happen. It was also a super cool moment when the minister of Twitter Fikile Mbalula made a cameo appearance.

SA also had couple of things they felt like Zola should attend to like the petrol price because they feel the president is slacking on his #ThumaMina duties.

They had the memes.

