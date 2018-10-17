TshisaLIVE

Musa Sukwene: It took months for me to return to stage after Robbie’s death

17 October 2018 - 12:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Robbie Malinga mentored Musa and the pair featured on several collaborations.
Image: Instagram/ Musa Sukwene

Overcome with devastation and sadness, it took Mthande hitmaker Musa Sukwene several months before he felt brave enough to return to stage after the death of his mentor Robbie Malinga.

The veteran musician died in December just months after releasing music with Musa and the Idols SA winner said he was left shattered. 

Speaking to Jeannie D on Afternoon Express this week Musa said he spent most of his first show after Robbie's death anticipating that the star would somehow join him on stage.

"My first gig outside his presence was the day after his death. It was probably the most difficult show I have ever done in my life. I am standing there on stage and my mind is replaying the idea of me saying that I am going to call him up on stage. He is going to show up. At some point he is going to walk in, tap my shoulder and we're working."

Musa said that after that experience he spent four or five months in a dark place not wanting to perform.

"It took me four or five months for me to want to even perform again," he added.

Musa admitted that it also affected his ability to work on new music. 

"It took a while. I think I spent over a month in studio not doing anything. I was used to the idea that you wake up in the morning and go to studio and told to go write a verse and come back. Now I am at a position where there is nothing. There is no material. You literally have to dig deep."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in August Musa explained that it was difficult for him to adapt after Robbie's death.

"Robbie used to do everything for me in terms of writing and producing but now I had to do everything for myself. I miss him alot," Musa said.

