Twitter reacts to Cheryl Zondi's 'strength' as #Omotosotrial continues

17 October 2018 - 09:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cheryl Zondi at the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Many South African's have applauded Cheryl Zondi's "strength and bravery" as she took to the dock in the trial against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso and two other accused Lusanda Sulani (36) and Zukiswa Sitho (28) face a series of charges including human trafficking, sexual assault and rape of female congregants in Omotoso's Durban-based church. 

The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.

Zondi, who was the first witness to testify against Omotoso, claims she was sexually assaulted for over two years and that the incidents started when she was just 14 years old. 

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann was called to order a number of times by Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Mandela Makaula for his "insensitive line of questioning".

The support for Zondi included some prominent figures as well SA celebrities such as actresses Rami Chuene, Portia Gumede, Florence Masebe and author of Bare Jackie Phamotse.

The first witness to testify against alleged rapist Pastor Timothy Omotoso, Cheryl Zondi, took the stand on October 15 and 16 2018. Here are some of the highlights of the trial.

