WATCH | Looks like T.I's Melania Trump lookalike pissed off 45 & squad

While Kanye West is rubbing people up the wrong way for his fan tendencies towards Donald Trump, rapper T.I has made his stance clear on the Trumps through a promotional video that features a Melania Trump lookalike.

In the video, a woman who looks like Melania strips for T.I and dances on top of a table in an office that looks like the oval. The lookalike then goes on to deface The Donald's presidential portrait.

The rapper shared the music video to promote his new album Dime Trap.

US First Lady Melania Trump has since called for a boycott T.I.’s music. The call was made through a statement issued by Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, who said T.I's music should be boycotted on account of the blatant disrespect to America's highest office.

A lot of people thought the more "graceful" thing to do would have been to ignore it because by asking for T.I's music to be boycotted they made more people interested in the video.

Take Pearl Thusi for example.

"If they didn’t complain... I wouldn’t ever have known about this video. Congrats... #youplayedyourself" the actress tweeted.