WATCH | So now Skeem Saam's Marothi is a 'praying man'?

17 October 2018 - 11:05 By Kyle Zeeman
Marothi was not impressed by Rachel's love potion.
Image: YouTube/Skeem Saam

"Drama King" Marothi once again had Skeem Saam fans shocked and confused on Tuesday when he told gogo Koko that he is praying man who relies on God and the ancestors. 

Marothi's bae Botshelo looks like she is just about done with her man over his crazy behaviour lately but any hopes that Rachel had of finally getting her crush may have gone up in smoke when he discovered that she had brewed a love potion with his name on it.

Malume brought it up when he invited himself to the house for dinner and almost gave gogo a heart attack.

Yoh! If looks could kill, gogo would have been in Sun City for murdering Marothi.

She also questioned what God Marothi was praying to if he was so tight with his ancestors.

Over on the social media streets, fans of the show also couldn't believe what Marothi was saying and flooded the TLs with memes and jokes about malume's claims.

IN MEMES | Marothi should be dubbed drama king of the year!

Rachel's love potion has been showing him flames and he's been spitting the fire everywhere he goes
1 day ago

Macks Papo: I would never let my daughter date a blesser like Marothi

He said he would kill to protect his daughter.
1 day ago

Skeem Saam's Innocent Sadiki on choosing her baby girl's name

'But they'll be fine with it eventually because it is not changing,' Innocent said about her family who weren't too keen on her baby's Tshivenda name.
5 days ago

