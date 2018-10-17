WATCH | So now Skeem Saam's Marothi is a 'praying man'?

"Drama King" Marothi once again had Skeem Saam fans shocked and confused on Tuesday when he told gogo Koko that he is praying man who relies on God and the ancestors.

Marothi's bae Botshelo looks like she is just about done with her man over his crazy behaviour lately but any hopes that Rachel had of finally getting her crush may have gone up in smoke when he discovered that she had brewed a love potion with his name on it.

Malume brought it up when he invited himself to the house for dinner and almost gave gogo a heart attack.