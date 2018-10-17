WATCH | Zodwa shakes her booty & gets hit with 'porn star' comments

Zodwa Wabantu posted a video of herself doing her thing on stage in her barely-there outfit and some followers criticised her for having "porn star" tendencies.

The entertainer left the follower speechless when she replied to the comment by saying she saw nothing wrong with the profession.

"Yes, I can. Is there something wrong with that?" Zodwa asked the follower who asked her if she would consider being a porn star.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just after she was called "fat" and was warned that gaining weight could jeopardise her career's life span, Zodwa said she wasn't even bothered by such comments.

"I love my body and it works for me. I have a reality show on the way, I am in a good space and I don't let people's frustrations about their own body insecurities get to me. Nobody can predict my future because I am working on it with my own hands. I am going to make it what I want it to be."

Zodwa said her biggest strength was embracing her African body.

"My success has everything to do with my African package...cellulite or not, fat or not people love Zodwa Wabantu's confidence in her body. So I'll never be ashamed of it."

Watch Zodwa shake what her mama gave her in the video below.