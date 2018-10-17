TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa shakes her booty & gets hit with 'porn star' comments

Look... sis is gifted!

17 October 2018 - 11:50 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu said there's nothing wrong with being a porn star in her eyes.
Zodwa Wabantu said there's nothing wrong with being a porn star in her eyes.
Image: Instagram/ZodwaLibram

Zodwa Wabantu posted a video of herself doing her thing on stage in her barely-there outfit and some followers criticised her for having "porn star" tendencies. 

The entertainer left the follower speechless when she replied to the comment by saying she saw nothing wrong with the profession.

"Yes, I can. Is there something wrong with that?" Zodwa asked the follower who asked her if she would consider being a porn star.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just after she was called "fat" and was warned that gaining weight could jeopardise her career's life span, Zodwa said she wasn't even bothered by such comments. 

"I love my body and it works for me. I have a reality show on the way, I am in a good space and I don't let people's frustrations about their own body insecurities get to me. Nobody can predict my future because I am working on it with my own hands. I am going to make it what I want it to be."

Zodwa said her biggest strength was embracing her African body. 

"My success has everything to do with my African package...cellulite or not, fat or not people love Zodwa Wabantu's confidence in her body. So I'll never be ashamed of it." 

Watch Zodwa shake what her mama gave her in the video below.

I had to look after white people while my own child was home alone – Lillian Dube on apartheid

"I have known both sides of midnight and know what it feels have been treated like you are less of a human."
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Babes Wodumo on being Mampintsha's protégé & legacy!

"Mampintsha and I are fine. Despite everything that has been said about us, si right thina," said Babes.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa's been warned not to get fat or else she'll lose her job

Weight gain of nie weight gain nie, sis is still getting her moola!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

K.O reflects on 2-year 'dark hour': I took too many losses

The musician prayed for strength and guidance.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

The 411 | We FINALLY know why Dr Malinga does not want to sleep

Dr Malinga and sleep are NOT in the same Whatsapp group!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | After 18 years in jail, all Promise wants is his backroom TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zahara & Amanda Black blown away by Idols teen sensation Yanga TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | OPW proved to Twitter that we all need a Nomsa in our lives! TshisaLIVE
  4. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Uganda, Ye gives Twitter performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Say what? Penny Penny now has his own funeral plan TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal
X