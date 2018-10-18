Heavy K on blessing his dad: My father is a strong man but he cried

The one thing most black kids have in common is their desire to see their parents live like the royalty, and for Heavy K it was an emotionally intense experience.

Although his mother wasn't there to see his success or him surprise his dad with the keys to a new crib earlier this year, Heavy K said he felt her influence as he tried to make his dad's dream come true.

“It was very emotional because he cried. My father is a strong man and I've never really seen him cry, but he was so overwhelmed that he couldn’t hold it in. We both cried when it happened,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Heavy K and his brother documented the whole moment, and shared some of it on social media, but he said the really heartfelt moments of the day could only be captured by the heart.

So how did they pull of the surprise?

The iNDE hitmaker and his brother tricked his dad into a secret house hunting trip and when he saw the house, he immediately fell in love with it. Even telling them the kind of garden he would set up there. That time he didn't even know the house was actually his.

“After that trip, I did my research and found the agent who was selling the house. I bought that house cash. It was one of the proudest moments in my life then I prepared to go get him.”