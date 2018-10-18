IN MEMES | Mapitsi can't catch a break... or just a willing suitor atleast!
Mapitsi is seeing so many flames, sis' bout to be blind from all that light
Mapitsi hasn't been having the smoothest ride on the life train. Not only was sis confronted by her baby daddy's new girl, the guy she thought was crushing on her is actually into her roommate... what a mess!
Sphola had the hugest crush on Mapitsi and went out of his way to show her, but Mapitsi wasn't about that life. Viewers kept wishing she would give him a chance but it never happened.
Now that it looks like Mapitsi's roommate, Botshelo has Sphola's attention, Mapitsi wants to come to the party.
And Twitter thinks she's hilarious!
Mapitsi a re Sphola wa nnyaka. I think Sphola has moved on #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/rSTUcIadJ7— Soso Sonjica💐💐😍😍🔥🔥 (@SonjicaSoso) October 17, 2018
Sphola and Botshelo must hit it off and give Mapitsi a heart attack 😂😂😂😂😂😂. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/y7P1Je9dzG— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) October 17, 2018
Meanwhile... if Marothi gets even a tad more dramatic, we may have to sign him up for reality TV!
Nayi le walk ka Marothi...#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ASYf39wINu— MALUNGISA.COM (@yawa_malungisa) October 17, 2018
Skeem Saam viewers are really over Rachel's obsession with the drama queen (yes queen) that is Marothi.
Rachel is one of the many reasons I don't want daughters #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/bNbv1O4ZHl— I Am (@simply_gugs) October 17, 2018
At this rate anybody who steals, hides or burns Celia's horror movie wig will get a reward of gratitude from the whole of South Africa!
Celia's wig can bring the dead back to life. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ogC5uLh8rs— Siki 🌹 (@SikiNgam) October 17, 2018