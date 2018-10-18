TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Mapitsi can't catch a break... or just a willing suitor atleast!

Mapitsi is seeing so many flames, sis' bout to be blind from all that light

18 October 2018 - 10:58 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam's Mapitsi is seeing flames right now.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Mapitsi hasn't been having the smoothest ride on the life train. Not only was sis confronted by her baby daddy's new girl, the guy she thought was crushing on her is actually into her roommate... what a mess!

Sphola had the hugest crush on Mapitsi and went out of his way to show her, but Mapitsi wasn't about that life. Viewers kept wishing she would give him a chance but it never happened.

Now that it looks like Mapitsi's roommate, Botshelo has Sphola's attention, Mapitsi wants to come to the party.

And Twitter thinks she's hilarious!

Meanwhile... if Marothi gets even a tad more dramatic, we may have to sign him up for reality TV!

Skeem Saam viewers are really over Rachel's obsession with the drama queen (yes queen) that is Marothi.

At this rate anybody who steals, hides or burns Celia's horror movie wig will get a reward of gratitude from the whole of South Africa!

