IN MEMES | Ufelani reinforces that #MenAreTrash for tweeps

After Wednesday night's episode of Ufelani tweeps are about to give up hope in the existence of good men and believe that the justice system needs an upgrade.

The docu-drama series is centered around the lives of people who are victims of violent crimes and Rose's story literally left tweeps in tears.

As tweeps listened to how her man, Frans had abused her and hurt her family beyond belief, they questioned when such abuse will stop.

Some tweeps were not convinced that Rose's mother did enough to help her daughter and they felt the overwhelming hopelessness of her grandmother as she spoke.

However, viewers were left infuriated by the fact that Frans was never arrested and he's probably living his best life after stabbing Rose to stab.

Tweeps also highlighted that Frans could be in a relationship with someone else's daughter who has no idea about his past.

They had the memes to express themselves.