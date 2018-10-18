IN MEMES | Ufelani reinforces that #MenAreTrash for tweeps
After Wednesday night's episode of Ufelani tweeps are about to give up hope in the existence of good men and believe that the justice system needs an upgrade.
The docu-drama series is centered around the lives of people who are victims of violent crimes and Rose's story literally left tweeps in tears.
As tweeps listened to how her man, Frans had abused her and hurt her family beyond belief, they questioned when such abuse will stop.
Some tweeps were not convinced that Rose's mother did enough to help her daughter and they felt the overwhelming hopelessness of her grandmother as she spoke.
However, viewers were left infuriated by the fact that Frans was never arrested and he's probably living his best life after stabbing Rose to stab.
Tweeps also highlighted that Frans could be in a relationship with someone else's daughter who has no idea about his past.
They had the memes to express themselves.
#Ufelani sometimes we as man are failing this country pic.twitter.com/9d9S2JxWPZ— Jan (@Jan_Motaung14) October 17, 2018
'Bekezela' is the reason most girls lose their lives #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/CLqhnjZESQ— Shka ♥ 💖🔥 (@Boboshkalicious) October 17, 2018
#Ufelani— Thabo Makaota (@masthibo) October 18, 2018
Women will continue to perish at the hands of their partners because good men stood and did nothing but argue the legitimacy of #MenAreTrash.
As a good man who's smart enough to use the internet how do you turn around and feel attacked by a Men Are Trash hashtag? pic.twitter.com/LZ9uAKKY63
#Ufelani apparently this isn't the 1st time he killed someone..— Lo'Reign Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) October 17, 2018
Are they atleast investigating?? pic.twitter.com/29iLeQE7cV
#Ufelani wooow SA justice system pic.twitter.com/azYaMpq1Po— uMAHAMBAYEDWA (@SiboMkhuma) October 17, 2018
Some men are so cruel and psychotic yeeerrrr #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/Tws7G6QyJg— MookieAmu (@amu_mookie) October 17, 2018
#Ufelani these insecure psychotic men!! pic.twitter.com/gWhMD47EQg— Lo'Reign Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) October 17, 2018
Yall are saying insecure men are dangerous, guess what MEN are dangerous 😩😩 #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/NDwFyFsvQU— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) October 17, 2018
This story is sad hle bathong. #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/Tl9hV2lpJe— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) October 17, 2018
La SARS executive kodwa Comrades.. Beninganomnika creeche or something? IT chief executive Thixo. #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/xVq5Wrfqe6— Likhayalethu (@khayabelani) October 18, 2018
Our justice system need to change and be more strong to men who abuse and kill women,this thing need to change it enough #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/yATiZM1qLm— Scelo Kingscelo (@kingscelo_05) October 17, 2018