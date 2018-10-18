Kwesta dropped out of school to follow music but wants to go back

To make his dream of becoming a rapper a reality Kwesta has had to make many sacrifices along the way, which include running away from home and dropping out of school at 16.

Now more than a decade later and with several multi-platinum hits under his belt, school is something the Vur Vai hitmaker is willing to reconsider.

Kwesta said his passion didn’t allow him to stay in school and watch his dreams go by but he’s never disregarded the importance of education. Chatting to TshisaLIVE the rapper reminisced on the rift his decision to drop out had on his relationship with his mom.

“I was stubborn. And, I was raised by a single mother who had other dreams for me and they were mainly academic. I didn’t share those dreams and I was stubborn about it. So much so that we didn’t get along for a while. I stopped living at home basically ran away and I went to live in the studio where I recorded the first demo...the one I sent to Slikour and Shugasmakx.”

The rapper also pointed out that dropping out had nothing to do with his intelligence or ability to grasp things at school.

“After I ran away from home I dropped out of school and just stopped going to classes. I did that because every time I went to school I didn’t want to be there because I knew that I was wasting my time. Like I’m not too dumb… I wasn’t doing too badly at school. It had nothing to do with that, I didn’t find things difficult or anything like that.”