Pusha T claims he got his slips from Drake's bestie

18 October 2018 - 09:33 By Kyle Zeeman
Pusha T spills the tea on how he got Drake's files.
Pusha T spills the tea on how he got Drake's files.
Image: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Pusha T has finally revealed the identity of the mole, who gave him info on Drake's child, claiming the leak came from none other than Drake's bestie and long time producer  Noah “40” Shebib.

Pusha and Drake nuked it out earlier this year with Pusha dropping serious files about Drake's child causing a massive social media storm.

Drake later confirmed the facts on his album but was convinced that Pusha got the tea from producer Kanye West. Dude even went on LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s HBO series The Shop with his claims.

Kanye has always maintained his innocence so it was all a little confusing until Pusha broke his silence on the matter this week, telling listeners of Joe Budden's podcast that the goss travelled through pillow talk.

“The information came from 40. It didn’t come from Kanye at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman. He talks to her daily. Five, six hours a day and ultimately speaks about how he's disgruntled about certain things: Notoriety and things involving Drake, and his career, and so on and so forth.

"With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child and take him gifts and all of this information. She divulged this information.”

Pusha also claimed that Drake was doing the most to get dirt on him and apparently even put up R1.4-million for info that could end Pusha's career.

The game was shook by the revelations and the social media streets were filled with hilarious jokes and memes about what Drake did when he found out about the mole.

Here are some of our faves:

