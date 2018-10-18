Scandal!'s Mapaseka on slay queens: I still don't know what they are or do
Scandal! star Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong's character Dintle may be fishing for a rich man harder than some celebs fish for compliments but the actress says that while she doesn't have that kind of relationship off-screen she won't judge how people others get their coins.
Dintle has been doing the most on the e.tv soapie and recently got into a relationship with a rich man, Wesley, who she sees as her ticket to a good life. The only problem is he's catching feelings.
Pasi told TshisaLIVE she's having so much fun playing the role, with the channel even releasing a video based on the storyline.
Take her advice at your discretion. This is Dintle we’re talking about. #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/wE9ywj4y9F— Scandal! (@etvScandal) October 11, 2018
"All she wants is a good life and unfortunately she doesn’t wanna work hard for that life . She knows she is hot and Wesley is her meal ticket."
She said that fans often stopped her to ask how she could string Wesley along like that.
"Fans love to hate her. When I meet people on the streets they laugh and ask 'what is wrong with you?' This particular story is different from any other simply because Wesley really likes her it’s not just about the sex but she on the other hand wants her good life."
But what does Pasi even think of gold diggers and those slay queens out to have a good time on someone else's tab?
"I still don’t know what slay queens are or do," she says with a laugh.
She said she would never judge another woman for how she gets her coins.
"My thoughts on a gold digger is each to their own. I don’t judge, if getting money from sugar daddies makes them happy then who am I to judge? It’s none of my business. We all make choices. I made my choices and I’m happy with them."