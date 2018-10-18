TshisaLIVE

Twitter still shook by Diddy & Cassie's split: Fam... after a whole decade vele?

Twitter thinks Diddy is the captain of the 'waste her time squad!'

18 October 2018 - 09:28 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly cheated on his long time girlfriend Cassie.
After an 11-year relationship it emerged on Wednesday that US stars Diddy and Cassie are no longer an item and apparently it's been awhile now.

*Let's all gasp for air together!*

The pair have consistently been on-and-off in their relationship that was only confirmed a little over six years ago.  Their split comes hot on the heels of reports that Diddy is now dating 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew.

Although the pair have always managed to find their way back to each other in the past even after Diddy's numerous cheating escapades, Cassie's representative has reportedly said this time she's officially done. They confirmed the breakup to Love B Scott.

"They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months," the statement said.

As news of their split spread the pair immediately topped the Twitter trends list and while tweeps were all shook, they were divided when it came to deciding if Diddy wasted Cassie's time or the pair mutually benefited from their long term relationship.

Funny enough, tweeps felt that Diddy has been talking about his plans for Cassie in his music... but as usual the whole world was sleeping on him.

Just listen:

The reactions were mixed but mostly funny AF!

While fans hoped that Cassie is "mentally okay" and questioned whether she was financially compensated for all the time she wasted, they were certain that she won't find it difficult to find a new man.  

Cassie literally has men falling at her feet right now... 

