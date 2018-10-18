WATCH | Lynn Forbes on giving birth to a star & AKA 'being his own person'

Inspirational speaker and AKA's mom Lynn Forbes is a proud mom when it comes to his journey as a rapper and the path he's carved for himself.

"As a mom I'm just incredibly proud of him and its been amazing to watch him grow up these ranks," Lynn told Slikour OnLife.

Lynn said that even though she'd love to take all the credit for AKA's success, he's always been his own man and his own person.

"I love watching my kids forge their own way because I'm not the kind of parent where I would tell my kids what they need to do."

When asked about how she's supported AKA through the ups and downs over the last few years, Lynn said she knew she had to just be there for him as a mom.

"You have to be clear on your values and what you stand for in life. It's his life. Through whatever has happened I realised that I needed to stay true to who I was. All my son needs to know is that I love him and when he needs mom, I'm there."

Watch the full interview here: