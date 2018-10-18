TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lynn Forbes on giving birth to a star & AKA 'being his own person'

18 October 2018 - 18:35 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lynn Forbes is a super proud mom when it comes to AKA.
Lynn Forbes is a super proud mom when it comes to AKA.
Image: Instagram/Lynn Forbes

Inspirational speaker and AKA's mom Lynn Forbes is a proud mom when it comes to his journey as a rapper and the path he's carved for himself.  

"As a mom I'm just incredibly proud of him and its been amazing to watch him grow up these ranks," Lynn told Slikour OnLife

Lynn said that even though she'd love to take all the credit for AKA's success, he's always been his own man and his own person. 

"I love watching my kids forge their own way because I'm not the kind of parent where I would tell my kids what they need to do."

When asked about how she's supported AKA through the ups and downs over the last few years, Lynn said she knew she had to just be there for him as a mom. 

"You have to be clear on your values and what you stand for in life. It's his life. Through whatever has happened I realised that I needed to stay true to who I was. All my son needs to know is that I love him and when he needs mom, I'm there." 

Watch the full interview here:

We talk to Glammy, Lynn Forbes, about AKA's power moves, his public life, as well as how she raises her children.

Heavy K on blessing his dad: My father is a strong man but he cried

Of all the things his hard work has awarded him, buying his father a house is one of the biggest highlights of Heavy K's life
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

I had to look after white people while my own child was home alone – Lillian Dube on apartheid

"I have known both sides of midnight and know what it feels have been treated like you are less of a human."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Babes Wodumo on being Mampintsha's protégé & legacy!

"Mampintsha and I are fine. Despite everything that has been said about us, si right thina," said Babes.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Seputla & Thapelo Sebogodi are ready to pour their passion out on stage

The father and son duo said they've brought out the best in each other.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Weaves gets snatched in heated argument on Rea Tsotella TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | After 18 years in jail, all Promise wants is his backroom TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter split over man deciding to 'propose' in Joburg club TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zahara & Amanda Black blown away by Idols teen sensation Yanga TshisaLIVE
  5. Musician helps wheelchair-bound Sam Meyiwa & family with groceries TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X