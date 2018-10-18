We need a re-evaluation of how we deal with rape survivors: Azania Mosaka

As the nation watched the testimony of Cheryl Zondi in the Timothy Omotoso rape trial, TV and radio personality Azania Mosaka has called for a re-evaluation of the way rape survivors are treated during cross examination.

Zondi, who was the first witness to testify against Omotoso claims she was allegedly sexually assaulted for over two years and that the incidents started when she was just 14 years old. She has spent three grueling days in the witness box at the Port Elizabeth High Court detailing her rape, allegedly at the hands of the charismatic televangelist.

Zondi's cross-examination has caused outrage on social media with Judge Mandela Makaula having to reprimand Omotoso's lawyer, Peter Daubermann for asking "unfair questions", including how far she had been penetrated.

Speaking to the panel of presenters on Trending SA on Wednesday Azania said she had been following the trial and was saddened by the treatment Zondi got while on the stand.

"I think we need a re-evaluation of how we deal with rape survivors in this country. Because now the burden of proving even in our legal system is innocent until proven guilty but ultimately it feels like the victim is being put on trial versus the alleged perpetrator."