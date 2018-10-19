TshisaLIVE

LOL! Nadia ain't digging the kwaito vibe Cassper's on cos' its for 'old people'

19 October 2018 - 11:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai have always featured in each other's songs.
One of the perks of being Tsibipian is that Cassper and his Family Tree members always feel the need to share the conversations they have in their family WhatsApp group. And what better way to include your fans into you decision making process than put it on social media?

We know now, thanks to Cassper and his sharing is caring policy, that he's working on a kwaito inspired rap album or EP.

We also know that based on the reaction Gets Getsa received, not all Tsibipians were immediately sold on the new sound Cassper is pushing. But thanks to their trigger happy Twitter fingers, we also know that the new age kwaito rap vibe, ain't really a vibe for Cassper's artist Nadia.

Cassper took to Twitter to share.

The Tito Mboweni rapper explained to Nadia that the sound he was working was the future sound of SA hip hop and that she shouldn't be too "boujee" to give him a verse.

Nadia just laughed it off and added that she would definitely give Cassper a verse, just on a different song.

She also took the chance to tell her boss to "stop acting like he's 50-year-old."

Whether the conversation was part of their strategy to hype up the song or upcoming albums, Tsibipians didn't care.

They are just happy to have a front row seat into the process of making music both Nadia and Cassper go through.

