LOL! Nadia ain't digging the kwaito vibe Cassper's on cos' its for 'old people'
One of the perks of being Tsibipian is that Cassper and his Family Tree members always feel the need to share the conversations they have in their family WhatsApp group. And what better way to include your fans into you decision making process than put it on social media?
We know now, thanks to Cassper and his sharing is caring policy, that he's working on a kwaito inspired rap album or EP.
We also know that based on the reaction Gets Getsa received, not all Tsibipians were immediately sold on the new sound Cassper is pushing. But thanks to their trigger happy Twitter fingers, we also know that the new age kwaito rap vibe, ain't really a vibe for Cassper's artist Nadia.
Cassper took to Twitter to share.
Nadia doesn’t wanna be on my album cause the song I asked her to jump on was for old people. She wants to rap for the kids. What ? I’m hurt. I’m an old soul maybe?— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 18, 2018
The Tito Mboweni rapper explained to Nadia that the sound he was working was the future sound of SA hip hop and that she shouldn't be too "boujee" to give him a verse.
Nadia, this kwaito shit is the future. You too boujeee for now that you getting this Radbat money huh???? I would say I ain’t clearing my verse on your album but you already have nahmean and the other song we did for you album is too hot so Eish... shap cut!!! Love you still. https://t.co/YjoGasDCYL— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 18, 2018
Nadia just laughed it off and added that she would definitely give Cassper a verse, just on a different song.
She also took the chance to tell her boss to "stop acting like he's 50-year-old."
Lmao!!!!!!! You wouldn’t do that! You know my album is fire!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 just one hard hip hop joint on your album! That’s the one imma be on! 💁🏽♀️ https://t.co/zL68nFORHE— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) October 18, 2018
Lol!!!! I WILL but on a different joint! This guy likes acting like he’s 50 years old! 😂 I been saying he needs to flip the Bentley for a Lambo! https://t.co/LpifRJiXKD— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) October 18, 2018
Whether the conversation was part of their strategy to hype up the song or upcoming albums, Tsibipians didn't care.
They are just happy to have a front row seat into the process of making music both Nadia and Cassper go through.