L'vovo clears the air on his love life

19 October 2018 - 09:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
L'vovo has a bae, but it ain't Thickleeyonce.
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo

Bayangisukela hitmaker L'vovo Derrango has cleared the air on love life after teasing that he wanted model Thickleeyonce to be his bae.

L'vovo tried his luck with Thickleeyonce in June when he sent a smooth "goodnight my size, ThickLeeyonce. Ungiphuphe" to the model's timeline. But moghel was not into him and told the charmer to stay out of her mentions. 

"Please stop using my name and tweets to promote your music, malume", she wrote. 

Beku rough neh?

L'vovo sat down with TshisaLIVE this week to balance us on what is going on in his love life.

He said the message to Thickleeyonce was innocent and he wasn't trying to take his shot.

"I admire Thickleeyonce and we are allowed to crush. You can crush on anyone. To crush on someone doesn't mean that you want a relationship with that person. You can crush on someone whilst you are in a relationship."

He spilled the tea on some of the things that attracted him to the model.

"I like the way she is. I like her energy, boldness, confidence and how active she is on social media".

The star revealed that he is actually in a happy relationship and sis isn't shaken by her bae's comments to Thickleeyonce.

L'vovo said his girlfriend was grounded and was not threatened by females throwing themselves at her man.

 "I love my woman and I assured her that she is the only queen that owns my heart and she must understand that I'm in the spotlight."

L'vovo was shy to spill any more deets on his lady but said she was not famous like him.

"She is not in the industry and not prominent. I'm happy about that."

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
