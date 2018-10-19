L'vovo clears the air on his love life

L'vovo sat down with TshisaLIVE this week to balance us on what is going on in his love life.

He said the message to Thickleeyonce was innocent and he wasn't trying to take his shot.

"I admire Thickleeyonce and we are allowed to crush. You can crush on anyone. To crush on someone doesn't mean that you want a relationship with that person. You can crush on someone whilst you are in a relationship."

He spilled the tea on some of the things that attracted him to the model.

"I like the way she is. I like her energy, boldness, confidence and how active she is on social media".

The star revealed that he is actually in a happy relationship and sis isn't shaken by her bae's comments to Thickleeyonce.