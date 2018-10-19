TshisaLIVE

Mlindo the vocalist: People said the industry would break me and I wasn’t made for it

19 October 2018 - 10:27 By Kyle Zeeman
Mlindo the Vocalist is actually quite shy in real life.
Image: Instagram/ Mlindo the Vocalist

He may be one of the biggest stars in Mzansi, with singles that are racing up the chart, but there was a time when Mlindo the Vocalist was told that he would not make it in the industry because he is too shy.

The AmaBlesser hitmaker shot to fame when videos of him singing covers to popular songs were posted by DJ Maphorisa, who took him under his wing and told TshisaLIVE that he always knew that singing was his calling in life.

But others around him were not convinced and tried to discourage him by pointing out that the industry would swallow him alive.

"People around me knew about my singing and knew I was talented but they knew the industry and thought I would not make it because I was so shy. They said it would break me and I wasn’t made for it because I was so shy. So I tried to work on my confidence."

Mlindo has come out of his shell more since bursting onto the scene but says he still prefers to sit back and watch.

"I think to make it in the industry you have to be loud and demanding, but that is not me. I prefer to watch things and make the changes I need to make without making a noise. It has worked for me so far."

He may be shy but Mlindo has a stage presence that exudes confidence in his music. He said this came from sharing what he loves.

"It is who I am. When I am off stage I don't talk as much but when I perform, I feel it. I am just sharing how I feel through my music. I am not here for the spotlight or the fame. I just want to sing and look after my family. I just want to make sure that they are looked after."

