WATCH | If Lootlove and Reason ever had a reality show, we would watch it!

Lootlove and Reason individually and as an item have very interesting lives and now that they're about to be a crew of four, Loot's latest Instagram stories have us all wondering why hasn't anybody offered the coolest family in SA a reality show?

Lootlove announced a little over two weeks ago that she's going to be a mother to twins. She and her beau Reason have already informally dubbed their boys, Hip and Hop.

While Lootlove is most definitely one of the coolest and most stylish pregnant woman we've seen, Reason also seems to be enjoying the journey.

In her Instastories, the pair went shopping and Loot documented the whole trip.

She started off in the infants’ aisle, sharing with her followers that there was so much she still had to learn. As they walked around in the shop, she recorded her convos with Reason as she asked him a series of questions.

"I need a name for my IG TV show... The road to the drop? I think that's a vibe. I mean it's Hip and Hop so, why not?"

Talking to Reason she asked.

"Dear father, are you ready?" to which Reason said "of course."

She asked him if he'll also be chilling at home with her this December instead of living his best life.

"This nigg* is going to be out in the streets, watch... watch him live December while I wait. Did you know that I only have December 2019? Are you gonna be part of my silence this December or are you gonna live your best life while I suffer?" she asked Reason.

"I'm gonna work," Reason answered the tricky question.

