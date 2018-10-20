Bafana Bafana = hotness in topless snaps
Enter heatwave!
20 October 2018 - 09:00
Shuuu, someone give us a fan because we can feel our temperatures risin'.
The Bafana Bafana team were in the Seychelles ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier and gave fans a taste of that island life.
Island life obvs means topless snaps. And for that, we are eternally grateful.
Feast your eyes.
Oh yes, and it's a pleasure.
Relaxing ahead of the big game here in Seychelles. Bafana Bafana play Seychelles on Tuesday at 15h30 pic.twitter.com/tvjItwOyeN— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 15, 2018