TshisaLIVE

Bafana Bafana = hotness in topless snaps

Enter heatwave!

20 October 2018 - 09:00 By Jessica Levitt
The squad is in Seychelles and we are grateful for that beach life.
The squad is in Seychelles and we are grateful for that beach life.
Image: Bafana Bafana/Twitter

Shuuu, someone give us a fan because we can feel our temperatures risin'.

The Bafana Bafana team were in the Seychelles ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier and gave fans a taste of that island life.

Island life obvs means topless snaps. And for that, we are eternally grateful.

Feast your eyes.

Oh yes, and it's a pleasure.

Most read

  1. DJ Fresh slams exposure promises: I need less exposure TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter still shook by Diddy & Cassie's split: Fam... after a whole decade ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Scandal!'s Mapaseka on slay queens: I still don't know what they are or do TshisaLIVE
  4. The 411 | Mzekezeke 'teams up' with DJ Sbu to open a record label TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa shakes her booty & gets hit with 'porn star' comments TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X