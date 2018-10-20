Khabonina focuses on the post-baby body life: It's time to get into sweat mode

Khabonina may have given birth like, just the other day, but the fitness queen is ready to get back into exercise action.

She posted a series of pictures of herself (Like, hello. Did she even have a bun in the oven for nine months?) and said she was excited to start sweating again.

"My pregnancy season is over, for now. It's time to get back into sweat movement mode."

She said she didn't stop exercising while she was pregnant and slowed down when she gave birth on October 2.

So, she's given herself a few weeks and now she's ready. Shuuu.

Back and stronger than ever, ne.