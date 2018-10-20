Slikour gushes over his wifey on their anniversary
Slikour and his wife Melissa recently celebrated their one year anniversary and the rapper couldn't help but pour his heart out.
The musician described how marriage has changed his outlook on life and how it has inspired him to be the best version of himself.
Swoon!
As boys we fascinated by how much money or how many luxury cars or material things others have. You then get married and your fascination becomes of something money can’t buy.....time. When you hear other people say they’ve been married for 20 to 30 years you look to them with so much fascination and respect for that time. Marriage doesn’t kill our dreams,love or innocence nor does it remove the challenges, temptations,distractions,complacency or any of our sins. Ironically it puts them all on a spotlight and it’s a path to confront our strengths and weaknesses with someone who has the time and faith to see you find the best version of yourself in the journey of life, with love being in the middle of it. So @melissa_iam my friend, my love it’s only a year of us supporting each other to be the best version of ourselves. As long as life wakes us up every morning it will be a life time task, i don’t only ask for time but the love to be constantly in between us in this journey of highs and lows. Happy First Anniversary and blessings to more time and love.