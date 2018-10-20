Slikour gushes over his wifey on their anniversary

Slikour and his wife Melissa recently celebrated their one year anniversary and the rapper couldn't help but pour his heart out.

The musician described how marriage has changed his outlook on life and how it has inspired him to be the best version of himself.

"So @melissa_iam my friend, my love it’s only a year of us supporting each other to be the best version of ourselves. As long as life wakes us up every morning it will be a life time task, i don’t only ask for time but the love to be constantly in between us in this journey of highs and lows."

Swoon!