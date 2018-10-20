SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's 33rd b-day was a celebration of love and day ones!

TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau took time out to thank the people in her life that have held her down.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate just how gorgeous the age 33 looks on Khanyi Mbau! *moment of silence*

Okay now that that is done, the porcelain-like actress celebrated her 33rd birthday this week with a festival of celebrations that started well over a week before her actual b-day.

The Abomama actress used the days leading up to her birthday to celebrate her milestones with her loved ones and express gratitude to the people who have been with her from day one.

The first big party was the one was held four days before her actual birthday, in Soweto, where friends and family gathered to kick off the festivities. Those in attendance included her sisters, singer Vusi Nova, Kenny Kunene and Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Naledi Willers' friend Lerika Kleinhans and popular blesser Serge.

Khanyi wrote heartfelt messages for each of her friends and her family for the support, love and friendship they have given her over the years.

Here are some of the snaps and touching messages.

33 never looked this good fam... Khanyi doesn't look a day over 23!

View this post on Instagram

Nutrition 😂🙈

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on

