Greatest hits! Zahara scoops 40th award

21 October 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zahara has BEEN winning awards.
Image: Via Zahara's Instagram

Zahara may need to go out and get a bigger trophy cabinet after the star recently netted her 40th award.

Yup you're reading correctly...40 awards!

She reached that number with a Best Female South African Artists International Act award at the Next Generation Entertainment Awards recently.

Zahara took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment and thank the people for their support.

The singer was applauded by the likes of Arthur Mafokate and Theo from Mafikizolo.

Theo called the accomplishment "God's blessings", while Arthur took to Instagram to call it "legendary".

He said he was there from day one and pushed Loliwe when haters questioned Zahara's success.  

"I was there from day one when I was breaking stories about Loliwe and the industry attacked me for that saying TS Records were lying about your sales and why I was the only person who knew about them. (These were the days) before Black Twitter."

Zahara won 8 Samas at the 2012 awards and last year was nominated for her 18th award at the show.

