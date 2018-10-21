WATCH | These kids get inspiration from Kanye West dancing in Uganda
21 October 2018 - 14:00
A video of Kanye West jamming to Immediately by Mystro ft. Wizkid has given rise to a dance challenge on social media.
Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian jetted into Uganda earlier this week where they've been taking in the sights and sounds of the country.
A video of Ye dancing to Wizkid's popular track went viral and has inspired fans.
Cava this teen channeling Kanye's moves.
Kanye West's viral video of him dancing to Immediately by Mystro ft. Wizkid in Uganda, has led to the creation of the Kanye West Challenge in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/9ktnUgzslV— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) October 17, 2018
Here's a clip of Ye breaking it down.
Kanye west showing his dance moves on Wizkid’s song 🇳🇬😍 pic.twitter.com/fbrfMjlrKY— CampusYapUg (@UgCampusyap) October 14, 2018