WATCH | These kids get inspiration from Kanye West dancing in Uganda

21 October 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kanye West's fans get inspired by his dance moves.
A video of Kanye West jamming to Immediately by Mystro ft. Wizkid has given rise to a dance challenge on social media. 

Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian jetted into Uganda earlier this week where they've been taking in the sights and sounds of the country. 

A video of Ye dancing to Wizkid's popular track went viral and has inspired fans. 

Cava this teen channeling Kanye's moves. 

Here's a clip of Ye breaking it down. 

