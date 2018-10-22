Cassper jokes that Zulu girls are the cause of his gout
Eh... ku busy mos!
When Cassper Nyovest sang his heart out about Zulu girls y'all thought it was just a vibe, kanti guy was just confessing his Zulu girl fetish right before our eyes.
In a conversation that took a totally unexpected direction Cassper revealed just how much love he has for Zulu girls.
The rapper shared with a tweep that he's been struggling with a gout attack, which has been slowing him down a lil.
Like all of us, the tweep immediately assumed that Cass was probably eating too much red meat.
Been struggle with a Gout attack. Tryna get it sorted first. Need to get back to the gym also. https://t.co/ECYD5zu7jd— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 20, 2018
We promise you, we were all never ready for the answer Cassper gave.
In what seemed like a joke Cassper revealed what he thought was the real cause of his gout attack.
In addition to braai meat Cassper joked about his love for Zulu girls.
"I don’t know hey. I actually don’t eat that much red meat. Unless Zulu girls is red meat," he said.
I don’t know hey. I actually don’t eat that much red meat. Unless Zulu girls is red meat.. Lol.... I think it’s cause I was eating the same thing over and over for like 4 months and my acids went up. It mad oindulz https://t.co/XygSCKr7VD— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 20, 2018
Fam we can read between the lines, so we were here like... we been knew!
But Cassper's love for Zulu girls shouldn't come as a surprise because considering how heartbroken he was when Minnie Dlamini tied the knot.
"I swear there's something bout these Zulu girls/I kinda love it though/I swear you got the booty girl/The Minnie Dlamini the Fezokuhle Zulu world," rapped Cass.
Meanwhile ol' Cass is ready to settle down...
Explaining why he has a trampoline in his yard, Cassper revealed he's already preparing to have little nyovies running around the yard.
Lol... yeah I do .. cute huh ? I wanna star a Family soon so yeah . Got that and a trampoline in the yard. https://t.co/WByOGl5k9r— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 21, 2018
Uhm Cassper, to settle down you gon' need to cut down on the amount of Zulu girls you consume.
Think of it this way, you'll be killing two birds with one stone. A more moderate amount of Zulu girls (and alcohol) will help heal your gout and help you get your "settle down" plan into motion.
See?