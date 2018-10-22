#IdolsSA | Has 'overrated' King B let his crown slip?
As Idols SA enters its last few weeks, the race to win the crown is heating up and it seems the internet is not convinced that it will be King B that will come out victorious.
From the moment he opened his mouth during auditions week, King B has been a firm favourite. His singing voice, sassy attitude and vosho skills made everyone want to be his friend.
But young gun Yanga and Thato have been giving it their all and have emerged as front runners.
Yanga won over judges again with What Is Love by the Empire cast and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You. Beyoncé's dad Matthew was on the judging panel for the week and heaped her with praise.
"You were a star!” he declared after one of her performances.
While Thato has been peaking at just the right time and took the first round with a rendition of The Soil’s Inkomo. He followed it with Imibuzo by Nathi, which won over even Randall.
“You are the one performer who sees beyond this competition and you’ve got the biggest smile of all the contestants.”
But it was King B's performance of Beyoncé's Irreplaceable and A Great Big World's Say Something that really got people talking.
While some praised his vocal range others hit the mute button because he was "shouting".
#IdolsSA King B is going home 🚶🏾🚶🏾🚶🏾🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/8WTqHfNj7t— Sandy Mpe (@Sandy87659498) October 21, 2018
#IdolsSA Thato is way better than king B let's not lie pic.twitter.com/NxPUFfnDJ3— Lebza G™ (@SikoeOlebogeng) October 21, 2018
#IdolsSA king B fans trying to stand by him after horrible performance pic.twitter.com/Bwf99GnMhS— Nevondo Livhuwani (@NevondoLivhuwa2) October 21, 2018
#IdolsSA Am I the only one who's noticing hore Thato is better than King B pic.twitter.com/AgXn2aQo77— MellowT (@Boitume62158452) October 21, 2018
Take me King B ...#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/AYDBg0p0OZ— NdabeZitha🐯 (@WithlovePearl) October 21, 2018
King B's voice annoys me sometimes 😑 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/mug1ZNV2rS— CATCHER (@iamtshepo___) October 21, 2018
#IdolsSA King B killed it, he sang that song better thn Beyonce don't @me😍😍— Lynette (@Lynette10024385) October 21, 2018
My disappointment when King B was performing irreplaceable 😭🤦♀️#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/KwDJ777M8Q— Lwazikazixopa (@lwazikazixopa) October 21, 2018
Others were just concerned about the colour of his neck- how strange?
King B's hat and his neck have the same colour. 😅😅😅 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/zIV1Yt7VR9— It is I indeed! 😎 (@Phineas_NK) October 21, 2018
King B's neck mara#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Nwwi8V4MPe— Nicole Johnston (@Nickyboo_j) October 21, 2018