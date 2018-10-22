TshisaLIVE

#IdolsSA | Has 'overrated' King B let his crown slip?

22 October 2018 - 08:43 By Kyle Zeeeman
Was King B shouting or singing?
Was King B shouting or singing?
Image: Supplied/ Mzansi Magic

As Idols SA enters its last few weeks, the race to win the crown is heating up and it seems the internet is not convinced that it will be King B that will come out victorious.

From the moment he opened his mouth during auditions week, King B has been a firm favourite. His singing voice, sassy attitude and vosho skills made everyone want to be his friend.

But young gun Yanga and Thato have been giving it their all and have emerged as front runners.

Yanga won over judges again with What Is Love by the Empire cast and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You. Beyoncé's dad Matthew was on the judging panel for the week and heaped her with praise.

"You were a star!” he declared after one of her performances.

While Thato has been peaking at just the right time and took the first round with a rendition of The Soil’s Inkomo. He followed it with Imibuzo by Nathi, which won over even Randall.

“You are the one performer who sees beyond this competition and you’ve got the biggest smile of all the contestants.”

But it was King B's performance of Beyoncé's Irreplaceable and  A Great Big World's Say Something that really got people talking.

While some praised his vocal range others hit the mute button because he was "shouting".

Others were just concerned about the colour of his neck- how strange?

