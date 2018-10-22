IN MEMES | Wow! It's been a while since we saw a wedding this perfect
Viewers of Our Perfect Wedding witnessed a couple, who are evidently smitten with each other take their relationship to the next level on Sunday night's episode.
While it's become a norm to search for the negatives, tweeps were too busy loving the way Amanda and Xolani looked at each other and how despite smallanyana hiccups they soldiered through together.
Most tweeps were hung up on the fact that makoti had to wait a decade before she got her dream wedding but many defended her, saying in that decade she took care of all the essentials like a real wife does.
Namhlanje on Our Perfect Wedding at 7pm on @mzansimagic siyashadisa 💍💍💍#OPW pic.twitter.com/V8zAMudOW6— Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 21, 2018
As it turns out, OPW viewers are huge believers of love and when they saw the groom being all emo as his bride walked down the aisle they forgave everything, including the "hideous" earrings they spotted.
They had just the right memes.
Ncooo muhle umshado wabo ...as long as umakoti ehappy #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/rV82wqwJOC— Nzo Shamase-Mnguni (@SerenityNzo) October 21, 2018
There's that thing about clan names. That man said "Shenge, Sokalisa" Nomsa forgot the cameras😍 #opw pic.twitter.com/Gj902YIpP9— Nolwazi Chauke (@Zamandool_Oh) October 21, 2018
The earrings guys Nooooo #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/voIZxSWcBr— Nan Mfamela (@nandie_m) October 21, 2018
#OPWmzansi ag those heart shape chairs are back pic.twitter.com/PBHFNVZPv7— Nombuso Lusenga (@nombusongl) October 21, 2018
The groom looks like someone you wouldn't want to mess with. #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/tyqyghSWgC— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) October 21, 2018
Xolani has that Taximan face. #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/lRSZHH6pLl— Thabo Ed Mmolai (@temmolai) October 21, 2018
#OPW there is that one guy who wants to seen,and to be funny at a wedding.. pic.twitter.com/JhZ77M3fi6— i am Bosslady BW (@wendymos1) October 21, 2018
#opwmzansi— Ses'Dimpho🌸 (@DimphoPitsa) October 21, 2018
Host: "was this your perfect wedding?"
Them: "This was our beautiful blessed nyiseng perfect perfect perfect wedding"
Host: pic.twitter.com/6tBMjlTlLq