IN MEMES | Wow! It's been a while since we saw a wedding this perfect

22 October 2018 - 11:14 By Chrizelda Kekana
Amanda and Xolani promised to love and support each other in front of the whole Mzansi.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Viewers of Our Perfect Wedding witnessed a couple, who are evidently smitten with each other take their relationship to the next level on Sunday night's episode.

While it's become a norm to search for the negatives, tweeps were too busy loving the way Amanda and Xolani looked at each other and how despite smallanyana hiccups they soldiered through together.

Most tweeps were hung up on the fact that makoti had to wait a decade before she got her dream wedding but many defended her, saying in that decade she took care of all the essentials like a real wife does.

As it turns out, OPW viewers are huge believers of love and when they saw the groom being all emo as his bride walked down the aisle they forgave everything, including the "hideous" earrings they spotted.

They had just the right memes.

