IN MEMES | Wow! It's been a while since we saw a wedding this perfect

Viewers of Our Perfect Wedding witnessed a couple, who are evidently smitten with each other take their relationship to the next level on Sunday night's episode.

While it's become a norm to search for the negatives, tweeps were too busy loving the way Amanda and Xolani looked at each other and how despite smallanyana hiccups they soldiered through together.

Most tweeps were hung up on the fact that makoti had to wait a decade before she got her dream wedding but many defended her, saying in that decade she took care of all the essentials like a real wife does.