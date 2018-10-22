Life goes on for Liesl Laurie & Proverb amidst breakup reports

After three years together celebrity couple Proverb and Liesl Laurie have apparently called it quits.

Fans were left in a state of shock after a Sunday Sun report hit the streets yesterday.

The former beauty queen apparently confirmed the news but declined to go into details.

"Yes, it's true, but please don't write this," Liesl told the paper.

Apparently sources close to the situation told the paper that the former lovebirds did not see "eye-to-eye" anymore.

Even though Liesl and Pro initially tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight they officially confirmed that they were dating in 2017.

And ever since then they've been serving #couplegoals with their loved-up snaps on social media.

Even though news of their breakup only emerged this weekend, fans on Twitter speculated that there was trouble in paradise after they noticed that they had removed most of their pics together from Instagram.