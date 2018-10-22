TshisaLIVE

Life goes on for Liesl Laurie & Proverb amidst breakup reports

22 October 2018 - 14:13 By Chrizelda Kekana
Proverb and Liesl are no longer an item.
Proverb and Liesl are no longer an item.
Image: Via Proverb's Instagram

After three years together celebrity couple Proverb and Liesl Laurie have apparently called it quits. 

Fans were left in a state of shock after a Sunday Sun report hit the streets yesterday. 

The former beauty queen apparently confirmed the news but declined to go into details. 

"Yes, it's true, but please don't write this," Liesl told the paper. 

Apparently sources close to the situation told the paper that the former lovebirds did not see "eye-to-eye" anymore.  

Even though Liesl and Pro initially tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight they officially confirmed that they were dating in 2017. 

And ever since then they've been serving #couplegoals with their loved-up snaps on social media. 

Even though news of their breakup only emerged this weekend, fans on Twitter speculated that there was trouble in paradise after they noticed that they had removed most of their pics together from Instagram. 

Twitter makes Proverb the 'new' leader of the Boyfriend Olympics

Twitter appoints Proverb as the new CEO of boyfriend goals...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

ALL LOVED UP! | Proverb & Liesl serve major couple goals

Proverb and Liesl were just out'chere dripping Bonnie and Clyde vibes!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

It seems like just yesterday when Liesl told TshisaLIVE that after she cracked her rib during the Dancing with the Stars SA competition, Pro was her biggest supporter.

"Sometimes he's shooting far from Joburg, like on location and if there's no flight back he'll rather drive back than miss the show. That is just the kind of guy he is. It's really a blessing to have him in my life. When there are people in the crowd cheering, he's always one of them," she said earlier this year.

While fans have been plunged into a state of mourning, it seems like its been business as usual for Pro and Liesl. 

Looks like life really just goes on...

View this post on Instagram

Good Morning ☀️

A post shared by ProGram (@proverbmusic) on

Mthokozisi & his fiancée Nandipha have welcomed their bundle of joy

Mthokozisi and his fiancée Nandipha Sefoloko are overjoyed by their son's birth.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Mpho Sibeko on playing a pastor from hell: I am ready for the backlash

He is going to play a dodgy pastor on TV but despises them in real life.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

WATCH | Tumi Morake on rape ordeal: I carried the shame as if I asked this guy to do it

Tumi Morake says she aims to have the "the confidence of a cockaroach"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

How to tell a funny SA story? Lindo Langa has that on lockdown!

As A People will give Mzansi SA-flavoured humour!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Tumi Morake spills the tea on OPW 'humiliation' & exit TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's 33rd b-day was a celebration of love and day ones! TshisaLIVE
  3. Kelly Khumalo on haters claiming Chad Da Don will die for working with her: ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Boity in a bikini = heatwave TshisaLIVE
  5. Slikour gushes over his wifey on their anniversary TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
Sunrise shocker leaves Alexander Bay residents stunned
X