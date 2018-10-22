TshisaLIVE

Mthokozisi & his fiancée Nandipha have welcomed their bundle of joy

Halala! Mthokozisi & Nandipha confirm they've been blessed with a son

22 October 2018 - 10:52 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mthokozisi and his bae Nandipha welcomed their son.
Mthokozisi and his bae Nandipha welcomed their son.
Image: Instagram/Mthokozisi

Mthokozisi and his fiancée, Lockdown actress Nandipha Sefoloko have welcomed their son and have expressed gratitude to God for the blessing he is in their lives.

After waiting in anticipation for their little bundle of joy Mthokozisi confirmed on Sunday that their son K'saselihle had made his grand entrance. 

In an emotional post Mthokozisi thanked God that their baby is healthy.

"Had a mixed up emotions weekend but it turned out to be the greatest. To God be the glory for the Prince is finally born. K'saselihle NdabaMngoma himself on his behalf I give his life to you oh mighty God. Guide and protect him always, amen," Mthokozisi wrote.

The couple, who have been together for about two years have previously told TshisaLIVE just how excited they are to be parents.

"Nandipha has been my rock and has supported me through everything that I have been through. I can't thank her enough and I cannot wait to take this next step with her.

"As excited as I am to be a dad, it reminds me of my first child and I just pray it is my deepest prayer that this baby is fine and healthy. It is a blessing from God and I have faith that he will watch over us all."

Mthokozisi's first son, Ntandoyenkosi died shortly after his birth in 2013. 

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

TGBTG👐

A post shared by Idols SA Mthokozisi (@idolssamthokozisi) on

Mpho Sibeko on playing a pastor from hell: I am ready for the backlash

He is going to play a dodgy pastor on TV but despises them in real life.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

How to tell a funny SA story? Lindo Langa has that on lockdown!

As A People will give Mzansi SA-flavoured humour!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Tumi Morake on rape ordeal: I carried the shame as if I asked this guy to do it

Tumi Morake says she aims to have the "the confidence of a cockaroach"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sibling rivalry on new Moja Love show Kukithi La has the streets shooketh

Brothers beef over a property and the whole family is throwing shade at each other.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Tumi Morake spills the tea on OPW 'humiliation' & exit TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's 33rd b-day was a celebration of love and day ones! TshisaLIVE
  3. Kelly Khumalo on haters claiming Chad Da Don will die for working with her: ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Boity in a bikini = heatwave TshisaLIVE
  5. Slikour gushes over his wifey on their anniversary TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X