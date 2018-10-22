'She's too dark!' - Thando Thabethe’s Cosmopolitan mag cover slammed
Cosmopolitan magazine has come under fire on social media for allegedly editing Thando Thabethe's picture to appear "far darker" than her natural complexion on its latest cover.
The magazine released a preview of Thando gracing the cover of its November issue on social media over the weekend.
On the cover, Thando is dressed in a black swimsuit and posed seductively with her hands on her head.
While the cover was applauded by some of her followers, there was an overwhelming number of people who spoke out about Thando's complexion appearing to be darker.
"Why did they darken your skin? We love you as you are," wrote one follower on Instagram.
"Congratulations, Babes. But I know you are not that dark. They shouldn’t have," wrote another.
Thando told TshisaLIVE she had approached the magazine with her concerns about the cover but was told she was not darkened.
"I agree that, yes, I do look darker. I have spoken to the editor and she assured me that they did not do anything so I take her word for it."
Cosmopolitan editor Holly Meadows told TshisaLIVE that the image was not altered.
“Thando Thabethe is a remarkable woman and we are proud to have her star on this month's Cosmopolitan cover. We have not, and will never alter a cover star's skin tone. This goes against the grain of our core brand values, which include diverse and true representation of all women."
Our #summerissue is here ft @Thando_Thabethe 💚🏝 Grab it to get the scoop on Thabooty's hottest summer hangouts! 🔥Also in this issue: 50+ swimsuits, how to have a no-strings holiday fling, and under R250 beach bag beauty essentials☀ #COSMOxThando dressed by the best, @GUESS 👗 pic.twitter.com/5VYJpxPFYY— COSMOPOLITAN SA (@CosmopolitanSA) October 21, 2018
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.
I’m willing to put my hand up to re-shoot the cover for them. No offense to the people who gave the go ahead but the cover does Thando no justice.— #iStockAfrica (@cyrilzuma) October 21, 2018
Thando is a light skin lady. This is wrong!!! Ingathi ayinguye. Haska— @RNAmanda (@petamanda1) October 21, 2018
Why did cosmopolitan make Thando darker than her actual shade?— Reshomile Gl⭕️bal Citizen (@ReshMowa) October 22, 2018
Who ever edited that cover photo ... that is not it!
Congratulations Thando💕🌺❤️, but this cover is not the one mama, we love the real you! We appreciate the fact that somethings can be edited to make the cover look great but this is too much! Ingathi it's not you.— IG: @twoman_crew (@Iam_Tida) October 21, 2018
What have they done to u 🤨 still have mad love for u though 😍 pic.twitter.com/kkqacJeHMr— Call me Ziezy (@anka_bane2) October 21, 2018
what happened to you yello bone Thadooty skin tone. Who ever did your makeup is racist 😕— JUST FOLLOW BACK 👸 (@Libahle2) October 22, 2018
Cosmopolitan magazine sabotaged Thando with that cover.What a hideous mess!— Namastè (@sliez0) October 22, 2018