'She's too dark!' - Thando Thabethe’s Cosmopolitan mag cover slammed

Cosmopolitan magazine has come under fire on social media for allegedly editing Thando Thabethe's picture to appear "far darker" than her natural complexion on its latest cover.

The magazine released a preview of Thando gracing the cover of its November issue on social media over the weekend.

On the cover, Thando is dressed in a black swimsuit and posed seductively with her hands on her head.

While the cover was applauded by some of her followers, there was an overwhelming number of people who spoke out about Thando's complexion appearing to be darker.

"Why did they darken your skin? We love you as you are," wrote one follower on Instagram.

"Congratulations, Babes. But I know you are not that dark. They shouldn’t have," wrote another.

Thando told TshisaLIVE she had approached the magazine with her concerns about the cover but was told she was not darkened.

"I agree that, yes, I do look darker. I have spoken to the editor and she assured me that they did not do anything so I take her word for it."

Cosmopolitan editor Holly Meadows told TshisaLIVE that the image was not altered.

“Thando Thabethe is a remarkable woman and we are proud to have her star on this month's Cosmopolitan cover. We have not, and will never alter a cover star's skin tone. This goes against the grain of our core brand values, which include diverse and true representation of all women."