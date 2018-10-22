TshisaLIVE

'She's too dark!' - Thando Thabethe’s Cosmopolitan mag cover slammed

22 October 2018 - 13:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Thando Thabethe agreed that she was darker on the cover.
Thando Thabethe agreed that she was darker on the cover.
Image: Instagram/ Thando Thabethe

Cosmopolitan magazine has come under fire on social media for allegedly editing Thando Thabethe's picture to appear "far darker" than her natural complexion on its latest cover. 

The magazine released a preview of Thando gracing the cover of its November issue on social media over the weekend. 

On the cover, Thando is dressed in a black swimsuit and posed seductively with her hands on her head. 

While the cover was applauded by some of her followers, there was an overwhelming number of people who spoke out about Thando's complexion appearing to be darker. 

"Why did they darken your skin? We love you as you are," wrote one follower on Instagram.

"Congratulations, Babes. But I know you are not that dark. They shouldn’t have," wrote another.

Thando told TshisaLIVE  she had approached the magazine with her concerns about the cover but was told she was not darkened.

"I agree that, yes, I do look darker. I have spoken to the editor and she assured me that they did not do anything so I take her word for it."

Cosmopolitan editor Holly Meadows told TshisaLIVE that the image was not altered.

“Thando Thabethe is a remarkable woman and we are proud to have her star on this month's Cosmopolitan cover. We have not, and will never alter a cover star's skin tone. This goes against the grain of our core brand values, which include diverse and true representation of all women." 

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter. 

Lerato Kganyago slams True Love over Zahara cover with calls of boycott

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago has lashed out at True Love magazine after it published a "misleading" and "tasteless" cover line of Zahara ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

True Love mum as support mounts for Lerato Kganyago

True Love magazine is remaining tight-lipped as outrage over their controversial cover involving Lerato Kganyago continues to rage.The magazine on ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Tumi Morake spills the tea on OPW 'humiliation' & exit

Tumi claims her weight became an issue.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Tumi Morake spills the tea on OPW 'humiliation' & exit TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's 33rd b-day was a celebration of love and day ones! TshisaLIVE
  3. Kelly Khumalo on haters claiming Chad Da Don will die for working with her: ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Boity in a bikini = heatwave TshisaLIVE
  5. Slikour gushes over his wifey on their anniversary TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
Sunrise shocker leaves Alexander Bay residents stunned
X