Skinny Sbu’s mom gave him a talking to after 'arrogant' TV interview

Sbu addressed the fiasco during an interview with Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu on Metro FM on Friday afternoon.

He hit back at the hate on Twitter, saying that people on social media are loud mouths with fake accents.

"Skinny Sbu socks are not failing. The issue right here, right now is the social media experts with their fake accents that are saying things about the brand."

The savvy entrepreneur added that he was no longer angry but was still not willing to mince his words.

Sbu said even his mom spoke to him about the interview.

"Listen, my mom came through to talk to me, uhm I am okay.

"The issue is not necessarily the things that people are pointing out. Of course I am aware of them, the thing is I have been mentored by big guns in the industry, hence the fast growth of the business. The issue is scaling up. We are at out breaking point right now, it's either we go big or we go home. This is a critical moment for Skinny Sbu socks and the R5 million, will go towards making sure that we employ the right talent."

Listen to the rest of the interview below, Sbu went in!