TshisaLIVE

Unathi shows off her banging bikini body in Zanzibar

22 October 2018 - 06:00 By Jessica Levitt
Unathi works hard for this body!
Unathi works hard for this body!
Image: Unathi Nkayi Instagram

Unathi Nkayi is in Zanzibar and gave fans a look at her bikini body during a late night swim.

The TV personality and radio presenter posted two pictures of herself. Yeah, it's dark. But there's no hiding that body. Yup, someone is Dezemba ready.

Unathi, who has become an inspiration to many for her body makeover, makes sure peeps know her body comes hand-in-hand with hard work.

From running up Westcliff Stairs to hitting all kinds of gym classes, Unathi has challenged her body in more ways than many of us could imagine.

Halala.

