Uthando Noxolo ex-convict breaks Twitter's heart with drug problems

Malume Paul had the internet deep in their feels this week when an explosive family meeting about his drug habits saw the man admit to once wanting to kill both himself and his family.

Paul who is an ex-convict, Paul fell into a slum after becoming addicted to nyaope and had his life story documented on Jub Jub's show Uthando Noxolo on Sunday.

His addiction ripped his family apart and emotions ran high as they recounted the cost of his problem and how they tried to manage with him behind bars.

Paul took to the show to ask his family for forgiveness and to resolve their issues.

Here's a clip of some of the drama that unfolded.