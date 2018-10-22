Uthando Noxolo ex-convict breaks Twitter's heart with drug problems
Malume Paul had the internet deep in their feels this week when an explosive family meeting about his drug habits saw the man admit to once wanting to kill both himself and his family.
Paul who is an ex-convict, Paul fell into a slum after becoming addicted to nyaope and had his life story documented on Jub Jub's show Uthando Noxolo on Sunday.
His addiction ripped his family apart and emotions ran high as they recounted the cost of his problem and how they tried to manage with him behind bars.
Paul took to the show to ask his family for forgiveness and to resolve their issues.
Here's a clip of some of the drama that unfolded.
Others claimed to know Paul and shared stories of how he had motivated them.
Paul Zwane was my workmate in 2008 ,such a great guy ,motivational and always discouraged us from crime as he told us daily ,it doesn't pay .Drugs destroyed such a great guy 😭😭 #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/KoqCKFzBfP— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) October 21, 2018
Paul's story touched some fans who shared their own personal experiences with losing loved ones to nyaope.
Have a cousin who has a degree in HR.Never worked a single day in his life bcuz of Nyaope.After this episode I'll look at him differently & try help wen he comes out of prison #UthandoNoxolo https://t.co/6X0uVDQXsc— Motaung Wa Hlalele Ⓜ (@Mokete_Motaung) October 21, 2018
Lost my cousin 3yrs back to Nyaope. It was the "Bluetooth era" , not too sure what happened but he threw up until he passed on 😢#UthandoNoxolo— Sis' Martha💥 (@ThabisileM_) October 21, 2018