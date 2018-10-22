TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Massive painting of DJ Black Coffee unveiled & it's awesome!

'So good to be celebrated at home,' said Black Coffee after a local artist unveiled a large portrait of him

22 October 2018 - 13:55 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Black Coffee was completely taken aback after a local artist unveiled a huge oil painting made to honour him.

The world-renowned DJ said the painting "moved" him and made him feel celebrated at home. 

The 1.5m x 1m portrait of Black Coffee was painted by Heath Hlatshwayo, who followed Coffee's gig guide to present him with the gift while he did his thing on the DJ desk. 

"So this happened in middle of the set last night Ayepyep Lifestyle Menlyn. This is work done and presented by this amazing young artist Heath Hlatshwayo. God bless you brother this extremely moved me. So good to be celebrated at home," he said.

In the video, Coffee embraces Heath and tells him how he was in disbelief over the kind gesture. 

Watch the video.

