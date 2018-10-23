IN MEMES | Sphola's kasi romance stole Twitter's heart
When Sphola said "Mma Sphola" to Mapitsi, Twitter collectively melted fam...
Skeem Saam's Mapitsi may be willing to play hard to get for Sphola but after Sphola's kasi charm was turned to a 100 on Monday's episode, Twitter is willing to say yes to his love.
Sphola has been chasing Mapitsi for a while now but Mapitsi's hasn't been willing to hear him out until she heard about the potential businessman he's becoming. Now her interest has spiked.
Sphola has always come off as "rough" with that typical kasi flavour and Mapitsi (being used to cheese boy aka Thabo Maputla types) has always just looked down on Sphola.
However, Sphola is a kasi guy, who is not only packing ambition but has bucket loads of romance.
Twitter just loved the lingo he used to praise Mapitsi and when he said, "Mma Sphola" they just melted.
They even had the memes for the moment.
"Mme Sphola"😍 how lovely is that #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WCXIjoB7Vn— Nokwethu Mnisi (@Nokwe2Mnisi) October 22, 2018
#SkeemSaam "me and my boyfriend" boyfriend referring to Maputla. pic.twitter.com/DVQQ1lp1CJ— @Yang_Lloyd: The Return (@ekomak_) October 22, 2018
Sphola is changing the game. Shela in tongues. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/KKLWECbAFU— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) October 22, 2018
Sphola is such a gentleman though lol Mma-Sphola #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/oRWBkU62cq— Tebogo Mabitsela (@linahmabit) October 22, 2018
Kat is actually saying don't you miss being shagged to Mapitsi. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/TR3Qenp4Xe— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) October 22, 2018
That's Sphola for you.Hard luck Tbos Maputla, Mapitsi is taken #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/088bUFLPax— Mpendulo Comazitha Nhlebeya (@comazitha) October 22, 2018