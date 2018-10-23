TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Sphola's kasi romance stole Twitter's heart

When Sphola said "Mma Sphola" to Mapitsi, Twitter collectively melted fam...

23 October 2018 - 09:48 By Chrizelda Kekana
After months of playing hard to get, it looks like Sphola's charms might be working.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam's Mapitsi may be willing to play hard to get for Sphola but after Sphola's kasi charm was turned to a 100 on Monday's episode, Twitter is willing to say yes to his love. 

Sphola has been chasing Mapitsi for a while now but Mapitsi's hasn't been willing to hear him out until she heard about the potential businessman he's becoming. Now her interest has spiked.

Sphola has always come off as "rough" with that typical kasi flavour and Mapitsi (being used to cheese boy aka Thabo Maputla types) has always just looked down on Sphola.

However, Sphola is a kasi guy, who is not only packing ambition but has bucket loads of romance.

Twitter just loved the lingo he used to praise Mapitsi and when he said, "Mma Sphola" they just melted.

They even had the memes for the moment.

X