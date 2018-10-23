Katlego Danke: I didn’t want to see my own image, even when getting dressed

Actress Katlego Danke has reflected on a time when she couldn't bare to look at her reflection and refused to even put a mirror in her house.

The star took to social media recently to post a picture of herself and explain how a couple of years ago it would never have happened.

"Today I’m reminded to love myself. I flashback to a time I didn’t even want to see or take a single photograph of myself. I have a gap in my childhood of no pictures because I didn’t like seeing my image."

In fact, it was so real that the star didn't even get dressed in front of mirrors.

"Flashback to moving into a house without a single mirror in it because I didn’t want to see my own image even when getting dressed in the morning."