Katlego Danke: I didn’t want to see my own image, even when getting dressed
Actress Katlego Danke has reflected on a time when she couldn't bare to look at her reflection and refused to even put a mirror in her house.
The star took to social media recently to post a picture of herself and explain how a couple of years ago it would never have happened.
"Today I’m reminded to love myself. I flashback to a time I didn’t even want to see or take a single photograph of myself. I have a gap in my childhood of no pictures because I didn’t like seeing my image."
In fact, it was so real that the star didn't even get dressed in front of mirrors.
"Flashback to moving into a house without a single mirror in it because I didn’t want to see my own image even when getting dressed in the morning."
She said that despite her doubts and self-esteem issues she learnt to embrace herself through her work.
"Thank God for giving me the career I have because through it I’ve had to learn to embrace myself. And really scrutinize myself. And eventually love all of what I come with- good and bad," she added.
Katlego preached the gospel of self-love and said anything could be achieved when you are your own biggest cheerleader.
"Today I’m a firm believer in traveling the journey to ultimate fulfillment in life through self-love."