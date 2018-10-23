Seputla Sebogodi's proud over how his son handles life in the limelight

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi has witnessed the good and the bad that comes with fame, which is why he wasn't initially sold on his son, Thapelo following in his footsteps.

Thapelo who is known for his role on The River has since carved his own path in the industry and has left his ol' man feeling proud.

"It's funny how his journey went, I thought he would end up on the national cricket team or something soccer. Then one day he came back after going to register, he said ‘Daddy I found space to enroll in the arts department.’ I was sick for three months but one day I snapped out of it and I said to myself if this is what he wants to do he must do," he told TshisaLIVE.

The veteran actor said Thapelo's drive to build a name for himself in the industry has made him proud.

While Thapelo said that he didn't want to be known just because of his famous father.

"I didn’t want to live vicariously through him and expect him to live out my dreams. I mean, my father wanted me to be a policeman but that didn’t exactly happen because I ended up as an actor. So I thought, let me allow him to find his passion. Besides, it really shouldn’t have surprised me because even with my shows, he would show interest and give me notes," Thapelo said.

Seputla now gets to enjoy his son’s talent, starring alongside him on stage for the play, Flak My Son.